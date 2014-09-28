Preview: Bills at Texans

Mario Williams returns to Houston for the second time since his departure as the Buffalo Bills visits the Texans on Sunday. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2006 draft, Williams racked up a franchise record 53 sacks in his first six seasons before departing for Buffalo and hes miffed why hes even asked about the situation this week. I dont know. I dont really care, Williams told reporters. I dont understand why thats even a topic of discussion. Im playing football, man.

Texans quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is a little bit more excited than Williams is to see his former team. Fitzpatrick, who has passed for 634 yards and four touchdowns this season, was cast aside after the Bills selected E.J. Manuel in the first round of the 2013 draft - but remains appreciative of the four seasons he spent with the franchise. There are definitely no hard feelings with the way that it went down, Fitzpatrick told reporters. I think the little added extra whatever it is Im going to be feeling is more so because its the guys that Im playing against and just having so many good buddies.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Texans 3.5. O/U: 40.5.

ABOUT THE BILLS (2-1): Running back C.J. Spiller (chest) was added to the injury report on Thursday and the teams leading rusher (147) will be observed closely the rest of the week. Manuel has passed for 613 yards and three touchdowns and is developing a rapport with rookie Sammy Watkins (13 catches), who is tied for the AFC lead with seven third-down receptions. Rookie linebacker Preston Brown, a third-round pick, has a team-best 31 tackles and Williams has two sacks for a defense that ranks sixth against the run (83 yards per game) but a porous 26th against the pass (267.0).

ABOUT THE TEXANS (2-1): Running back Arian Foster (fifth in NFL with 241 rushing yards) could miss his second straight game due to a hamstring ailment, leaving rookie Alfred Blue waiting in the wings. Wideout Andre Johnson has 16 receptions and is seven catches away from matching Marvin Harrison (158 games) as the fastest players to reach 950 career receptions. Star defensive end J.J. Watt (two sacks) called on the unit to step up its play with the Texans ranking 25th in both total defense (385.0) and rushing defense (141.7).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Fitzpatrick ranks third in Bills history with 80 career touchdown passes.

2. Spiller is averaging 42.3 yards on kickoff returns, including a 102-yard score against Miami.

3. Texans C Chris Myers is making his 100th consecutive start.

PREDICTION: Bills 26, Texans 24