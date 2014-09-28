Watt interception powers Texans win over Bills

HOUSTON -- Just when it appears that Texans All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt has limitations to his ability to wreak havoc on the field, Watt does something to prove that he isn’t one for abiding by the restrictions.

Watt highlighted a destructive performance with an interception return for a touchdown, giving the Houston Texans a lead they would not relinquish in their 23-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

Moments after Bills linebacker Nigel Bradham picked off Texans quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on the first play of the second half, Watt stepped in front of an E.J. Manuel pass intended for running back Fred Jackson. Watt made a leaping catch and sprinted 80 yards for the sixth-longest interception return by a defensive lineman in NFL history.

“He made a play,” Bills coach Doug Marrone said. “One of the keys was to make sure he wasn’t going to make that big, disruptive play prior to the game and he did. He made a lot of plays.”

Watt supplied the Texans a 14-10 lead with his most memorable defensive play, but that wasn’t his lone contribution. He harassed Manuel throughout, finishing with nine quarterback hits to accompany his five tackles, one pass defended and the interception. He was penalized twice in the first half for low hits on Manuel that seemed to stoked his fire.

“The way the stadium exploded ... that’s a game-changing type of play and that’s what you want as a defensive player,” Watt said of his interception return. “That’s what you live for. That’s why you play the game, for feelings like that.”

The nine quarterback hits represented a single-game career best for Watt. Entering Sunday, no NFL player had more than eight this season.

Manuel finished 21-of-44 for 225 yards with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. His second pick came with 67 seconds remaining and after the Bills (2-2) surged into Houston territory. Texans cornerback Darryl Morris snagged an errant pass to snuff that final threat. Watt applied the pressure on Manuel to force the hurried throw.

The Texans (3-1) benefitted from two Randy Bullock field goals in the fourth quarter, covering 55 and 50 yards. Bullock and Watt accounted for all of the second-half scoring for the Texans, who struggled running the football against the Bills’ formidable defensive front. Houston finished with 37 rushing yards on 24 attempts and totaled 301 yards.

“We did enough today but it wasn’t a good performance by the offense,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ve got to continue to get better.”

Buffalo grabbed a 10-0 lead by capitalizing on a fumble by Texans receiver Andre Johnson and a subsequent personal foul penalty on Texans left tackle Duane Brown during the scrum for the loose ball.

The Bills opened their second possession of the second quarter at the Texans 49 and, eight plays later, Manuel hit rookie receiver Sammy Watkins on a five-yard slant for a touchdown with 5:54 left in the half.

But the Texans held firm defensively following another turnover, this one a Leodis McKelvin interception of Fitzpatrick, before mounting an unexpected charge in the waning moments of the second quarter.

Fitzpatrick hit DeAndre Hopkins for a 35-yard touchdown pass with 57 seconds left in the half to pull the Texans to within 10-7 at the break.

“They made plays when it counted and we didn‘t,” Bills safety Aaron Williams said.

“Once again our defense was good, our pass defense was good. You take away that one deep ball and this game has a totally different outcome.”

NOTES: After recording his first career interception on the first play of the second half, Bills LB Nigel Bradham was helped off the field and later carted to the locker room with a knee injury. Bradham did not return. ... Bills NT Kyle Williams, whose tipped pass at the line of scrimmage resulted in the Bradham interception, was also lost to a knee injury in the second half. ... Texans DE J.J. Watt became just the second player since the merger to record a touchdown reception and interception return for a score in the same season, joining Patriots LB (and current Texans LB coach) Mike Vrabel, who accomplished the feat in 2005.