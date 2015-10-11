Preview: Bills at Titans

The Buffalo Bills may be on their third running back when they visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Both LeSean McCoy and Karlos Williams are expected to be on the sidelines for the Bills, who’ve alternated wins and losses since the season began.

Tennessee is coming off its bye week after blowing a double-digit lead and falling to the Colts 35-33 last time out. Rookie quarterback Marcus Mariotta is off to a fine start to his pro career but both of his season’s interceptions led to touchdowns in the Titans’ last loss and he can expect plenty of pressure from Rex Ryan’s Buffalo defense. “I don’t think the kid is going to have his way with us,” Ryan said. The Titans expect to get a slew of players back from injuries, including All-Pro cornerback Jason McCourty.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Bills -2. O/U: 42.

ABOUT THE BILLS (2-2): Buffalo signed former Colt running back Dan Herron this week but look for Anthony Dixon to start if Williams is unable to go after suffering a concussion in last week’s loss to the Giants. Surprisingly, the Bills have had problems on defense as Ryan’s unit ranks 22nd in total yards allowed and has just seven sacks. Offensively, quarterback Tyrod Taylor continues to turn heads by completing 71 percent of his passes for 988 yards with eight touchdowns while wide receiver Sammy Watkins could return from a one-week absence with a calf injury.

ABOUT THE TITANS (1-2): Help is on the way for the Titans, who expect to get back defensive backs McCourty (groin surgery) and Cody Riggs (knee) along with starting guard Chance Warmack. Tennessee will employ a running back-by-committee format as Bishop Sankey, Dexter McCluster, Antonio Andrews and Terrance West will all share time in the crowded backfield, which is 10th in the league averaging 126 rushing yards a game. Mariotta was named the Offensive Rookie of the Month after throwing for 833 yards with eight touchdowns through his first three games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Buffalo is the most penalized team in the league with 47 flags for 428 yards.

2. Tennessee is playing the second game of a four-game homestand.

3. Taylor has thrown two interceptions in each of the Bills’ losses this season.

PREDICTION: Bills 27, Titans 17