Taylor leads Bills’ comeback win over Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- On a day where gaining first downs seemed like a tall order for most of three quarters, the Buffalo Bills figured out a way to win.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans found another way to lose a game they could have won.

Leading two 80-yard second-half touchdown drives, quarterback Tyrod Taylor rallied Buffalo to a 14-13 win Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

After his 22-yard touchdown scramble got the Bills (3-2) on the board with 1:20 left in the third quarter, Taylor connected with wide receiver Chris Hogan on a 2-yard scoring strike at the 5:25 mark of the fourth quarter for the winning points.

Although Taylor’s overall numbers -- 10-of-17, 109 yards in the air and eight carries for a game-high 76 rushing yards -- were modest, Buffalo coach Rex Ryan couldn’t stop raving about his first-year starter.

“He’s the reason we won the game,” Ryan said of Taylor. “He’s courageous. Great effort on his part.”

Missing their top two running backs and their top wide receiver due to injuries, the Bills did nothing during the first half, managing only 51 total yards and four first downs. They didn’t collect a first down until the 7:10 mark of the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Tennessee (1-3) reached Buffalo territory on its first three possessions and owned the ball for 20 minutes and 56 seconds of the first half. But all the Bills managed was a 21-yard field goal by kicker Ryan Succop with 14:09 left in the half.

The Titans built on their 3-0 halftime lead when running back Antonio Andrews plunged home from the 1 with 6:51 remaining in the third quarter, cashing in a fumble by Bills wide receiver Denarius Moore at the end of a 27-yard punt return at the Bills 39.

But the Buffalo offense finally found a rhythm, creating big plays behind the gritty, elusive Taylor, who took advantage of a defense that opted not to deploy a spy, which might have kept him from scrambling.

“It was just a matter of coming together as a cohesive offensive team,” Bills left guard Richie Incognito said. “It felt like we were banging our heads against the wall, but the defense kept us in it.”

After the Bills finally took a lead, their defense made sure they kept it. Tennessee managed only one first down on its final two possessions, that coming off a personal foul. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore supplied the clinching play, intercepting a pass by rookie quarterback Marcus Mariota with 1:32 left.

Mariota completed 21 of 32 passes for 187 yards and added a team-high 47 yards on five rushes, but the Titans blew a double-figure lead for the second straight game.

“It was a team loss,” Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan said. “We’ve got to learn to finish. It’s not on the offense, it’s not on the defense, it’s not on the special teams. We’ve got to stick together, but our spirit isn’t broken.”

Ryan praised Mariota’s talent and toughness, but saluted his defense’s fight.

“They were running on the field at the end of the game,” Ryan said. “They couldn’t wait to get out there and help us win it.”

NOTES: Buffalo played without RBs LeSean McCoy (hamstring) and Karlos Williams (concussion), as well as WR Sammy Watkins (calf). All were inactive due to injuries. ... Tennessee ILB Zach Brown, the team’s leading tackler through three games with 24, didn’t start. Brown did enter the game late in the first quarter, but left the game in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. ... Buffalo lost RB Cierre Wood (knee) during the first half.