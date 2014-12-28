49ers 20, Cardinals 17: Colin Kaepernick threw for a pair of touchdowns as host San Francisco won what was expected to be head coach John Harbaugh’s final game with the team.

Kaepernick was 15-for-26 for 204 yards and chipped in 63 yards on the ground for the 49ers (8-8), who ended a four-game slide. Frank Gore ran 25 times for 144 yards and Anquan Boldin had 81 receiving yards and a score as San Francisco finished 4-4 in its first season at Levi’s Stadium.

Ryan Lindley went 23-for-39 for a career-high 316 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions for the Cardinals (11-5), who finish with the No. 5 seed in the NFC and will open the playoffs at Carolina next weekend. Michael Floyd had eight catches for a season-high 153 yards and both TDs for Arizona.

Lindley found Floyd on a flea flicker for a 20-yard score less than five minutes in before Kaepernick and Boldin connected on a 76-yard TD moments later. The 49ers went ahead on two field goals by Phil Dawson but Chandler Catanzaro got the Cardinals within 13-10 on a 36-yard field goal with 1:35 left in the half and Lindley and Floyd hooked up again on a 41-yard score with 36 seconds to go as Arizona took a 17-13 lead into the locker room.

Lindley was picked off on his first possession of the third and Kaepernick made him pay with a 3-yard pass to Bruce Miller late in the quarter for a 20-17 advantage. The Cardinals could not get past midfield in their next two possessions and Lindley threw his final pick on the third to allow San Francisco to run out the clock.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Harbaugh is not expected to return for the final year of his contract with the 49ers and is linked in reports to the vacant head coaching position at the University of Michigan, his alma mater. ... Boldin’s long TD gave him seven seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards while Gore went over 1,000 on the ground for the eighth time. ... RB Kerwynn Williams led the Cardinals with 67 rushing yards as they were outgained on the ground 206-98.