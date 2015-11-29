Cardinals 19, 49ers 13

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Quarterback Carson Palmer scored on a seven-yard scramble with 2:28 left to play, lifting the Arizona Cardinals to a 19-13 victory over the upset-minded San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

Palmer’s touchdown run capped a 14-play, 85-yard drive for the Cardinals (9-2).

Palmer completed 24 of 40 passes for 271 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald caught 10 passes for 66 yards.

Quarterback Blaine Gabbert completed 25 of 36 passes for 318 yards for the 49ers (3-8). He had one touchdown pass and was picked off once. Wide receiver Anquan Boldin caught eight passes for 93 yards, and tight end Vance McDonald had six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Arizona beat the 49ers on the road for the first time since Sept. 7, 2008, snapping a six-game losing streak.

The 49ers were penalized 13 times for 81 yards.

Facing second-and-10 from the Cardinals’ 32 late in the fourth quarter, Palmer was sacked by defensive tackle Quinton Dial, but Dial was penalized 15 yards for roughing the passer. Arizona continued marching, and on second-and-14 from San Francisco’s 35, Palmer hit rookie wide receiver J.J. Nelson for 34 yards.

The Cardinals backpedaled to the 7, but on second-and-goal, Carson raced around left end and dove into the end zone. Chandler Catanzaro missed the extra point, leaving the Cardinal’s lead at six points.

The 49ers quickly drove into Arizona territory. Gabbert fired a 20-yard pass to McDonald, giving San Francisco a first down at the 42. But on third-and-10 from the 30, blitzing safety Tony Jefferson sacked Gabbert for a 10-yard loss. On fourth down, Gabbert hit Boldin for 18 yards, but he was stopped two yards short of the first down.

The Cardinals took the second-half opening kickoff and drove 76 yards in nine plays for David Johnson’s 1-yard touchdown run, extending their lead to 13-3.

Palmer hit John Brown on a 48-yard pass, giving Arizona a first down at the 49ers’ 23. Palmer’s 13-yard pass to John Brown gave the Cardinals’ first-and-goal from the 3. After that, the 49ers were penalized three times for pass interference and one time for hands to the face before Johnson finally scored.

The 49ers answered quickly with Gabbert’s 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Vance McDonald with 7:34 left in the third period, cutting Arizona’s lead to 13-10. The 49ers drove 77 yards on six plays with 48 of those yards coming on a Gabbert pass to rookie tight end Blake Bell.

The 49ers pulled even on Phil Dawson’s 33-yard field goal with 1:28 left in the third, capping a 65-yard drive ignited by Gabbert’s 42-yard strike to wide receiver Torrey Smith.

NOTES: San Francisco backup TE Garrett Celek sustained a left ankle injury late in the first quarter and did not return. He was carted off the field. ... Cardinals starting right CB Jerraud Powers sustained a calf injury with 9:37 left in the third quarter against San Francisco on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium and did not return. ... Cardinals starting RB Chris Johnson (left knee) and backup RB Andre Ellington (foot) were injured in the third quarter and did not return. ... 49ers OLB Ahmad Brooks (concussion) was inactive, and Corey Lemonier started in his place. ... Cardinals DT Josh Mauro started in place of Frostee Rucker (ankle), who was inactive. ... Cardinals RG Jonathan Cooper (knee) was inactive, and Ted Larsen started in his place.