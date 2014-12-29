49ers shut down Cardinals in Harbaugh’s finale

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Frank Gore made sure that San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh went out with a victory Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

The running back gained 144 yards on 25 carries, leading San Francisco to a 20-17 victory against the Arizona Cardinals.

After the game, the 49ers issued a statement saying that Harbaugh and the team mutually agreed to part ways.

Gore cracked the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the eighth time in his career, and he became just the 20th player in NFL history to rush for at least 11,000 yards.

“I just wanted to finish it right for him,” said Gore, who is in the final year of his contract. “I also wanted to finish it right for my fans, since I’ve been here since I was 21. If I‘m not here (next season), I wanted to show my fans the way a 49er is supposed to play.”

According to multiple reports, Harbaugh is expected to accept a six-year, $48 million deal to become the coach at his alma mater, the University of Michigan.

“It’s been the time of my life,” said Harbaugh, who went 49-22-1 in four seasons with the 49ers. “Obviously, I’ve said all along you work at the pleasure of the organization. It’s been a tremendous four years.”

The 49ers (8-8) snapped a four-game losing streak.

Arizona (11-5) clinched an NFC wild card playoff berth earlier this month but entered the game with hopes of winning the NFC West and earning a first-round bye. The Cardinals needed to beat the 49ers and have Seattle lose to St. Louis. However, the Seahawks beat the Rams minutes before the Cardinals fell to San Francisco.

The Cardinals will open the playoffs on the road against the NFC South champion Carolina Panthers (7-8-1).

“This whole season is over,” Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said. “It’s a whole new one. I told them I don’t want anyone moping on the plane. It’s 0-0, and we’re in the tournament. We’ve got some things to learn from. ... We’re not planning on being one-and-done.”

Cardinals quarterback Ryan Lindley completed 23 of 39 passes for a career-high 316 yards and his first two NFL touchdown passes, but he was intercepted three times. Unless injured quarterback Drew Stanton makes a quick recovery from knee surgery and a knee infection, Lindley will start against the Panthers.

”I thought Ryan played extremely well for us, well enough for us to win the ballgame,“ Arians said. ”We don’t have to play perfect, but we have to play much better around him.

“I don’t have anything on Drew other than he’s exactly where we thought he was last week. We’re hoping he’s able to play this week, and we’ll see. Obviously, we’re much more comfortable with Ryan after his performance today and look forward to the challenge.”

Gore had only 22 yards on eight carries in the first half but rushed for 122 yards on 17 carries in the second half.

“I still love the game, and I still can play,” said Gore, 31. “I feel great. I want to play next year.”

San Francisco trailed 17-13 at halftime but moved ahead 20-17 on quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s 3-yard touchdown pass to fullback Bruce Miller with 25 seconds left in the third quarter. The 49ers marched 82 yards in 10 plays for the score after cornerback Chris Culliver intercepted a Lindley pass.

The 49ers’ injury-ravaged defense pitched a second-half shutout. Safety Craig Dahl picked off a Lindley pass late in the game, ending Arizona’s final drive.

“We just wanted to go out and compete,” said 49ers linebacker Michael Wilhoite, who had one of San Francisco’s three interceptions. “Go out there and win your one-on-one battles and compete for your teammates.”

Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd caught eight passes for 153 yards and two scores.

Kaepernick completed 15 of 26 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns.

In the first half, Lindley completed 16 of 25 passes for 260 yards. Floyd caught six passes for 119 yards and both of his touchdowns in the opening half.

“It’s a loss, and no one wants to lose in the NFL, but I think we gained some confidence,” Lindley said.

The Cardinals resorted to trickery to grab a 7-0 lead with 10:55 left in the first quarter as Lindley burned the 49ers on a 20-yard flea-flicker pass to Floyd. Running back Marion Grice faked a run up the middle, then turned and pitched the ball back to Lindley. Floyd ran past cornerback Dontae Johnson, who bit on the run fake, and caught Lindley’s pass in the back of the end zone.

Lindley’s first NFL touchdown pass came on his 229th attempt.

The 49ers pulled even on Kaepernick’s 76-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Anquan Boldin, a former Cardinal, making it 7-7 with 9:24 left in the opening quarter. With the catch, Boldin cracked the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the seventh time in his career and second straight year as a 49er.

“There’s probably a football hell, but I really believe there’s a football heaven,” Harbaugh said. “That’s where a guy like Anquan Boldin is going. Forever proud to even know him.”

Phil Dawson hit a 53-yard field goal with 12:33 left in the first half, giving San Francisco a 10-7 lead. Dawson’s 37-yarder made it 13-7 with 6:04 remaining in the half.

Arizona cut San Francisco’s lead to 13-10 on Chandler Catanzaro’s 36-yard field goal with 1:35 to go before halftime. The Cardinals got the ball back with 58 seconds left and marched 75 yards in four plays for a touchdown, Lindley hitting Floyd on a 41-strike down the right sideline with 36 seconds remaining. Once again, Floyd got behind Johnson.

NOTES: Cardinals ILB Larry Foote (knee) was inactive, and Glenn Carson started in his place. ... San Francisco FS Eric Reid (concussion), CB Perrish Cox (shoulder), OLB Ahmad Brooks (thumb), RB Carlos Hyde (ankle) and WR Stevie Johnson (knee) were inactive. ... WR Trindon Holliday, who signed with the 49ers earlier in the week, gained 83 yards on three kickoff returns.