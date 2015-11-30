Palmer scores late TD to lead Cardinals past 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The Arizona Cardinals didn’t get many style points Sunday, but coach Bruce Arians said he couldn’t care less after an ugly 19-13 victory over the upset-minded San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

“Overall, I‘m extremely pleased with the win,” Arians said. “Wins are hard to get in this league. We’ll take them any way we can.”

The Cardinals took this win after quarterback Carson Palmer scored on a seven-yard scramble, giving Arizona a 19-13 lead with 2:28 left to play. Palmer, a classic pocket passer, is anything but fast, but on second-and-goal he dropped back and saw little but green grass to his left. He took off and dove into the end zone, beating safety Eric Reid. Then Palmer spiked the ball so hard that he fell to the ground and rolled.

“I‘m taking a lot of heat for that, and I could care less,” Palmer said. “The teasing’s not going to stop.”

Palmer’s touchdown run capped a 14-play, 85-yard drive for the Cardinals (9-2), who remained three games ahead of the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West.

Palmer completed 24 of 40 passes for 271 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald caught 10 passes for 66 yards.

Quarterback Blaine Gabbert completed 25 of 36 passes for a career-high 318 yards for the 49ers (3-8). He had one touchdown pass and was picked off once. Wide receiver Anquan Boldin caught eight passes for 93 yards, and tight end Vance McDonald had six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Arizona beat the 49ers on the road for the first time since Sept. 7, 2008, snapping a six-game losing streak.

“We’re very fortunate to get this win here today,” Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson said. “We played good enough to get the W. It’s my first win since (here) since I’ve been with the Cardinals. That’s a huge relief.”

The 49ers were penalized 13 times for 81 yards.

“It’s not in my character to blame the refs, but man, there were some questionable calls, some very questionable ones,” Reid said. “But what can you do?”

Facing second-and-10 from the Cardinals’ 32 late in the fourth quarter, Palmer was sacked by defensive tackle Quinton Dial, but Dial was penalized 15 yards for roughing the passer.

Palmer said Dial deserved the flag.

“There’s no debate here,” Palmer said. “He hit me right in the face with the crown of his helmet.”

Dial’s view?

“When I watched the replay, I saw that he just kind of ducked into it and there was obviously nothing I could do at that point, just fall into him.”

Arizona continued marching, and on second-and-14 from San Francisco’s 35, Palmer hit rookie wide receiver J.J. Nelson for 34 yards.

The Cardinals backpedaled to the 7, but Palmer scored to put Arizona ahead. Chandler Catanzaro missed the extra point, leaving the Cardinal’s lead at six points.

“I didn’t think he was ever going to get there,” a relieved Arians said of Palmer. “Oh baby, get the oxygen out.”

The 49ers quickly drove into Arizona territory. Gabbert fired a 20-yard pass to McDonald, giving San Francisco a first down at the 42. But on third-and-10 from the 30, blitzing safety Tony Jefferson sacked Gabbert for a 10-yard loss. Jefferson said he expected that either he or blitzing inside linebacker Kevin Minter would sack Gabbert on the play.

“Oh yeah. No question,” Jefferson said. “They can’t block all of us. I’d been playing man on the tight end all day. It was a good little switch-up.”

On fourth-and-20, Gabbert hit Boldin over the middle, but he was stopped two yards short of the first down.

“It was close,” Gabbert said. “I knew when he made the break, they were in single high (safety) and he had a good matchup inside and came up short. It’s just the way it goes sometimes.”

The Cardinals took the second-half opening kickoff and drove 76 yards in nine plays for David Johnson’s 1-yard touchdown run, extending their lead to 13-3.

Palmer hit John Brown on a 48-yard pass, giving Arizona a first down at the 49ers’ 23. Palmer’s 13-yard pass to Brown gave the Cardinals’ first-and-goal from the 3. After that, the 49ers were penalized three times for pass interference and one time for hands to the face before Johnson finally scored.

The 49ers answered quickly with Gabbert’s 8-yard touchdown pass to McDonald with 7:34 left in the third period, cutting Arizona’s lead to 13-10. The 49ers drove 77 yards on six plays with 48 of those yards coming on a Gabbert pass to rookie tight end Blake Bell.

The 49ers pulled even on Phil Dawson’s 33-yard field goal with 1:28 left in the third, capping a 65-yard drive ignited by Gabbert’s 42-yard strike to wide receiver Torrey Smith.

“Blaine played awesome,” Smith said. “The plays he made, he was able to showcase his skills and prove that he belongs in this league.”

NOTES: San Francisco backup TE Garrett Celek sustained a high left ankle sprain late in the first quarter and did not return. He was carted off the field. ... Cardinals starting right CB Jerraud Powers sustained a calf injury with 9:37 left in the third quarter and did not return. ... Cardinals starting RB Chris Johnson (left knee) and backup RB Andre Ellington (foot) were injured in the third quarter and did not return. ... 49ers OLB Ahmad Brooks (concussion) was inactive, and Corey Lemonier started in his place. ... Cardinals DT Josh Mauro started in place of Frostee Rucker (ankle), who was inactive. ... Cardinals RG Jonathan Cooper (knee) was inactive, and Ted Larsen started in his place.