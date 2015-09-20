Preview: Cardinals at Bears

The Arizona Cardinals made the playoffs last season despite being without Carson Palmer for 10 games, and they’re hopeful the veteran quarterback can stay healthy for a deeper run this year. Arizona will try to move to 2-0 for the second consecutive year when it visits the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Palmer and the Cardinals lit up a suspect secondary in a 31-19 win over New Orleans in Week 1 but will face an improved Bears secondary. Arizona will be without running back Andre Ellington (knee) for 2-3 weeks, meaning veteran Chris Johnson and rookie David Johnson will take on extra work in the backfield. The Bears will attempt to deliver the first victory of new coach John Fox’s tenure after giving up two fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 31-23 loss to rival Green Bay last week. The Bears have won four of the last five meetings, including a 28-13 road victory in the most recent clash in 2012.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Cardinals -2. O/U: 46

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (1-0): Arizona came away from Week 1 with some concerns about the secondary, as New Orleans’ Drew Brees rolled up 355 passing yards. The Cardinals might force the Bears to beat them through the air, however, as they boast the league’s best run defense through one week after holding New Orleans to 54 yards on 20 carries. Palmer completed passes to eight receivers last week, with second-year receiver John Brown (four receptions, 46 yards) and tight end Darren Fells (four, 82) making touchdown catches.

ABOUT THE BEARS (0-1): Chicago stayed in the game against the Packers thanks to a huge effort from Matt Forte (141 rushing yards, TD). The Bears likely will have a tougher time running the ball against Arizona and will need Jay Cutler to improve upon last week’s 18-of-36 performance for 225 yards with a TD and an interception. Chicago’s defense did a solid job against the pass, limiting Aaron Rodgers to 189 yards, but surrendered touchdowns on four of Green Bay’s five trips to the red zone.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Palmer has won 14 of his last 16 starts, including seven straight.

2. Chicago DE Jared Allen has registered 9 1/2 sacks in six career games versus Arizona, recording at least two in each of the last three meetings.

3. Arizona WR Larry Fitzgerald (six catches, 87 yards last week) has a reception in 171 consecutive games - including the postseason - and has topped 100 yards receiving in both of his previous meetings with Chicago.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 27, Bears 23