Preview: Cardinals at Broncos

The Arizona Cardinals are one of two undefeated teams remaining in the NFL, but they will face a stiff test Sunday when they visit Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos. The Cardinals have posted home wins against a pair of 2013 playoff teams (Chargers, 49ers) and defeated the Giants on the road before their bye week allowed coach Bruce Arians’ team plenty of time to prepare for the reigning AFC champions. “It’s a big road game against a team that went to the Super Bowl last year and is going to be a playoff team again this year, so it’s a good barometer for us on the road,” Arians said.

The Broncos also are coming off a bye following their wild 26-20 overtime loss at Seattle in a rematch of last season’s Super Bowl. Manning threw for a season-high 303 yards in that contest and now has eight touchdowns on the season, bringing him within one of becoming just the second quarterback in league history to reach 500 for his career. “It’s greatness,” Broncos coach John Fox said. “When somebody reaches that kind of statistic in their career, it’s pretty remarkable.”

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Broncos -7.5. O/U: 47.5

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (3-0): With Carson Palmer (shoulder) likely sidelined for the second straight week, Drew Stanton expects to get the call again after passing for 244 yards and two touchdowns - both to rookie John Brown - in a Week 3 comeback victory over San Francisco. Of course, it’s easy to secure come-from-behind wins when you don’t allow any fourth-quarter points, and Arizona has outscored its opponents 30-0 in the fourth quarter this season. Star wideout Larry Fitzgerald has been relatively quiet to start the season with 10 catches for 107 yards and more fumbles (one) than touchdowns (zero).

ABOUT THE BRONCOS (2-1): Manning, who trails only Brett Favre (508) for the all-time touchdown passes mark, has thrown multiple TD passes in 30 of the 35 regular-season games he has played for the Broncos. Julius Thomas leads the way with five TDs this season while Emmanuel Sanders is still looking for his first, even though he leads the team in targets (33), catches (25), yards (334) and first downs (15). The biggest issue for the Denver offense at the moment is a running game that produced 36 yards on 20 carries against the Seahawks, prompting Montee Ball to admit that “right now, we need a lot of work.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Arizona has won five straight games against AFC teams and has won 10 of its last 12 games overall.

2. The Broncos are expected to have LB Danny Trevathan, the team’s leading tackler in 2013, back on the field after he missed the first three games with a leg injury.

3. The Cardinals won the last meeting in 2010 after losing their previous seven matchups with Denver.

PREDICTION: Broncos 31, Cardinals 21