Manning throws 500th TD pass in Broncos win

DENVER - Quarterback Peyton Manning’s 500th career touchdown pass was just the beginning on a record-setting day for the Denver Broncos quarterback.

Manning hit the milestone with the first of his four scoring passes and he threw for a career-best 479 yards as the Broncos knocked the Arizona Cardinals from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 41-20 victory on Sunday.

“He’s not in the history books for nothing. The guy is awesome,” said Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson after Manning shredded Arizona’s fifth-ranked defense for a Denver franchise record 568 yards in total offense. “He just came out here and lit us up.”

The loss by the Cardinals, who finished the game with third string quarterback Logan Thomas playing in place of injured Drew Stanton, left Cincinnati as the NFL’s only undefeated team.

Manning had touchdown passes of 31 and 86 yards to wide receiver Demaryius Thomas and joined Brett Favre as the only players in NFL history to reach the 500 touchdown mark with a seven-yard strike in the first quarter to tight end Julius Thomas.

“Throwing touchdowns is a part of playing football, but I guess for me, I feel like throwing touchdowns has helped the teams I’ve been on win a lot of football games,” Manning said. “I don’t think I’ve thrown a lot of touchdowns that didn’t mean something.”

That sure was the case on Sunday and Manning’s favorite target, Demaryius Thomas finished with eight catches for a franchise record 226 receiving yards. Thomas eclipsed the previous high by Shannon Sharpe, who had 214 yards against Kansas City on Oct. 20, 2002.

“He works. He works, and he loves football,” Manning said. “I really appreciated the way he played today.”

Julius Thomas, who also caught a 12-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, jogged back to Manning after the initial score and returned the ball to his quarterback as a keepsake. But Manning’s day, playing against an aggressive, pressing Arizona defense, was not always characterized by the quick, clean, accurate release that he demonstrated in his milestone scoring pass.

He had to shake off two interceptions, including one in the second quarter by defensive end Calais Campbell that set up running back Andre Ellington’s 5-yard touchdown.

“They were playing a lot of press coverage. It wasn’t a game where you were going to have a lot of easy runs,” Manning said. “We knew it was going to be a passing game. We knew there were going to be some incompletions. We knew there were going to be some kind of ugly series. But we thought if we stayed aggressive, we would get our big plays.”

Manning responded with three fourth-quarter scoring drives after Arizona had pulled to 24-20 on Logan Thomas’ 81-yard touchdown pass to Ellington late in the third quarter. He threw a 12-yard TD pass to Julius Thomas and running back Juwan Thompson added an 8-yard scoring run.

Brandon McManus added field goals of 41 and 44 yards for the Broncos in his first game since Denver decided to stick with him over longtime kicker Matt Prater, who was released Friday as he neared the end of a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Stanton, starting his third game in place of Carson Palmer (shoulder nerve), completed 11-of-26 passes for 118 yards before leaving in the third quarter, shaken up after a third-down incompletion on a hit by linebacker Von Miller. The team said Stanton was being evaluated for a concussion.

In the third quarter, the Cardinals lost Campbell to a knee injury. He fell victim to a chop block for which tight end Julius Thomas was penalized.

The play, on a day in which the Cardinals lost several players to injury, infuriated Arizona coach Bruce Arians.

“I’ve been coaching for 37 years and it’s the dirtiest play I’ve ever seen in the National Football League,” Arians said. “It was a flat chop block that put him out of the game.”

Denver also lost a key player when running back Montee Ball went down with a groin injury in the third quarter.

The Broncos went up 21-13 at halftime when Manning and Demaryius Thomas teamed up on an 86-yard touchdown strike in the last two minutes of the second quarter.

Thomas, beating cornerback Antonio Cromartie for a score for the second time on the day, got a step on the defender running a quick out and up and Manning hit him in stride. Thomas did the rest, zipping down the left sideline ahead of the Cardinals’ pursuit.

After Arizona closed to within 7-6 on field goals of 33 and 48 yards by Chandler Catanzaro, Manning and Demaryius Thomas combined on their first score as the wide receiver beat Cromartie off the line on a slant. Manning quickly got the ball and Demaryius Thomas weaved his way through the Cardinals’ secondary en route to the end zone.

NOTES: The Broncos pass-rushing linebacker Von Miller has a sack in three consecutive games, his longest streak since 2012. ... Arizona’s kicker Chandler Catanzaro has made all 11 of his field goal tries this season. ... QB Peyton Manning has thrown for a touchdown in 43 consecutive games, fourth longest streak in NFL history. Drew Brees tops the chart with a TD toss in 54 consecutive games.