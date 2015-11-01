Preview: Cardinals at Browns

The Arizona Cardinals look to pad their lead in the NFC West when they visit the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Arizona owns a 1 1/2-game advantage over St. Louis in the division but dropped a two-point decision to the Rams at home in Week 4.

The Cardinals hope to exploit Cleveland’s league-worst run defense with Chris Johnson, who ranks second in the NFL with 567 yards. Arizona also has a potent passing attack, as it is sixth in the league with an average of 281.3 yards while Carson Palmer entered Week 8 tied with New England’s Tom Brady for first with 16 touchdown tosses. Cleveland has lost two in a row at home and two straight overall after being limited to a pair of field goals in last week’s loss at St. Louis. Josh McCown, who has committed five turnovers in his last two games, is expected to start for the Browns despite suffering a right shoulder injury versus the Rams.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Cardinals -6. O/U: 46

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (5-2): Arizona’s defensive backfield is hoping to make life miserable for McCown, as the team leads the NFL with 12 interceptions. Rashad Johnson leads the club with three picks while fellow safeties Tony Jefferson and Tyrann Mathieu and cornerback Patrick Peterson have recorded two apiece. Larry Fitzgerald looks to extend his streak of 177 consecutive games - including playoffs - with a reception.

ABOUT THE BROWNS (2-5): Gary Barnidge made six catches for 101 yards last week to join Ozzie Newsome, Kellen Winslow and Milt Morin as the only tight ends in Browns history to record three 100-yard performances in a season. Rookie Duke Johnson Jr. is second among AFC running backs with 31 receptions after leading the club with seven last week. Isaiah Crowell is 112 rushing yards shy of 1,000 for his career.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Arizona RB David Johnson leads all NFL rookies with six touchdowns (three rushing, two receiving, one kick return).

2. Cleveland is allowing 151 rushing yards per game and has surrendered at least 24 points in six of its seven contests.

3. The Cardinals have not visited Cleveland since Nov. 16, 2003, when the Browns rolled to a 44-6 victory.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 33, Browns 13