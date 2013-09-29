Preview: Cardinals at Buccaneers

Josh Freeman’s tenure as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ starting quarterback has drawn to a close - and his time with the team may be wrapping up as well. Rookie Mike Glennon will line up under center Sunday afternoon as the winless Buccaneers shake things up against the visiting Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Greg Schiano made the decision to switch quarterbacks after Freeman struggled for a third consecutive week in a 23-3 defeat at the hands of the New England Patriots.

Schiano lacked contrition when explaining the decision, saying only that he and general manager Mark Dominik believed that the Buccaneers’ best opportunity to win now was with Glennon at the helm. “Mike’s our starting quarterback from this point forward,” he told reporters. “We’re moving forward and Mike’s our quarterback.” The Cardinals have also opened the season with a thud and are coming off a particularly galling 31-7 trouncing against New Orleans.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Buccaneers -2.5. O/U: 40.5

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (1-2): Freeman, who completed fewer than 50 percent of his passes in all three games, has reportedly demanded a trade as his relationship with Schiano and the rest of the franchise continues to sour. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers look to improve an offense that kept pace with the Patriots in yardage but managed only a Rian Lindell 30-yard field goal. Wide receiver Vincent Jackson had just three catches for 34 yards before leaving with a rib injury in the one-sided loss after racking up 231 yards over the first two contests. Running back Doug Martin has put a rough Week 1 behind him, rushing for 232 yards the past two games.

ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS (0-3): Larry Fitzgerald found the going tough last weekend - and he may be in for an even rougher ride against Tampa Bay. The veteran wide receiver fought through a hamstring injury to haul in five passes for 64 yards against the Saints, but had just six targets on the afternoon as quarterback Carson Palmer struggled with the revamped New Orleans pass defense. Fitzgerald says he’s close to 100 percent - and he’ll need to be against Buccaneers defensive back Darrelle Revis - and is one of the best in the league at his position.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Tampa Bay has won six of the last eight meetings, and prevailed 38-35 in their last encounter Oct. 31, 2010, in Arizona.

2. Glennon, a third-round pick out of North Carolina State, was without Jackson and starting WR Mike Williams (hamstring) in Thursday’s practice.

3. Sunday marks Arizona’s first visit to Raymond James Stadium since losing 27-23 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII in 2009.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 23, Buccaneers 16