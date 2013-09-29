Cardinals 13, Buccaneers 10: Jay Feely kicked the go-ahead 27-yard field goal with 1:29 remaining as visiting Arizona rallied to ruin Tampa Bay quarterback Mike Glennon’s first NFL start.

After Larry Fitzgerald’s 13-yard TD catch with 3:06 left evened the score, the Cardinals (2-2) forced a three-and-out on the Buccaneers’ ensuing possession. Carson Palmer marched Arizona 29 yards in five plays to set up Feely’s go-ahead kick, and Patrick Peterson intercepted Glennon to spoil Tampa Bay’s potential game-tying drive.

Palmer went 21-of-38 for 248 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Cardinals. Glennon, starting in place of the demoted Josh Freeman, completed 24-of-43 passes for 193 yards with one TD and a pair of interceptions for the Buccaneers (0-4).

Glennon needed just under eight minutes to record his first career touchdown pass, connecting with Mike Williams on an 8-yard scoring strike after Arizona running back Rashard Mendenhall lost a fumble at the Cardinals’ 41-yard line. Rian Lindell extended the advantage in the final minute of the first half with a season-high 50-yard field goal.

After the Cardinals had a promising drive halted by Palmer’s interception in the Tampa Bay end zone with just over four minutes left in the third quarter, the Cardinals finally hit the scoresheet on Feely’s 41-yard field goal with 11:16 remaining. Glennon then made his biggest mistake of the afternoon, throwing a pass intended for Vincent Jackson that was intercepted by Peterson and returned to the Tampa Bay 13-yard line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Palmer completed just two passes to wide receivers for a total of 10 yards in the opening half. ... Feely’s first field goal represented Arizona’s first points since Alfonso Smith ran in a three-yard touchdown on the Cardinals’ first drive of a 31-7 loss to New Orleans last week. ... Buccaneers RB Doug Martin finished with just 45 yards on 27 carries.