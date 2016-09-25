Preview: Cardinals at Bills

While opening the season with back-to-back losses cost Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Greg Roman his job, another such loss result could bring down the heat on head coach Rex Ryan. With their playoff hopes already fading, the Bills look for their first win of the season when they host the Arizona Cardinals, who routed Tampa Bay 40-7 a week ago.

Sans Roman, Ryan pledged to ditch the ground-and-pound approach for an aerial attack this week, but the deposed coordinator seemed to be merely a scapegoat for the Bills' struggles as Buffalo piled up the points in a 37-31 loss to the New York Jets last week. For the past two seasons, Ryan's defense continues to be the biggest problem and it allowed 493 yards in last week's loss. Regarded as a Super Bowl contender, Arizona rebounded from its last-second loss against New England in its opener to dismantle Jameis Winston and the Bucs last week. The Cardinals picked off Winston four times, two of them by Marcus Cooper, and Carson Palmer threw three scoring passes despite sitting out most of the fourth quarter.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Cardinals -4. O/U: 47

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (1-1): Cooper, the NFC Defensive Player of the Week, was expected to split time with rookie Brandon William,s but he played the entire way after his dominant effort last week and seems to have won the job. That gives the Cardinals undoubtedly one of the deepest defensive backfields in the league with Cooper alongside such stars as Tyrann Mathieu and Patrick Peterson. Despite the 40 points last week, head coach Bruce Arians wasn't happy with his offense. "The score doesn't indicate, I don't think, how poorly we played offensively."

ABOUT THE BILLS (0-2): Quarterback Tyrod Taylor connected on touchdown passes of 84 and 71 yards in last Thursday's loss to the Jets but he still ranks in the middle of the pack in most other passing categories. His top threat, Sammy Watkins, has just six catches for 63 yards on the season while battling a foot injury. Running back LeSean McCoy has also been inconsistent in the backfield with 117 yards and one score over the first two weeks. The Bills rank 22nd in the league in total defense, which is supposed to be Ryan's strength, but are 3-0 all-time against the Cardinals at home.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Buffalo WR Marquise Goodwin, who torched Jets DB Darrelle Revis for an 84-yard TD last week, is probable (concussion), as is Watkins (foot).

2. Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald has 16 catches for 162 yards and tied for the NFL lead with three receiving TDs.

3. Cardinals DT Robert Nkemdiche will be a game-time decision with an ankle injury.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 28, Bills 24