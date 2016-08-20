Chargers shut down Cardinals 19-3

The San Diego Chargers, despite Philip Rivers being idle, breezed past the visiting Arizona Cardinals 19-3 on Friday night.

Rivers was a healthy scratch and the Cardinals' Carson Palmer played only three series.

The Chargers leaned on their kicker and defense.

Josh Lambo kicked four field goals and the high-powered Cardinals managed one with 4:53 left.

Cornerback Brandon Flowers, who is battling Casey Hayward for a starting role, returned an interception 25 yards for a first-quarter touchdown.

Palmer tried a quick swing pass to the left side and Flowers batted it to himself and went in standing.

The Chargers stretched their first-quarter lead to 10-0 when the Cardinals were picked for the second time.

Drew Stanton, in his first series after replacing Palmer, was intercepted by Jahleel Addae and he returned it 61 yards. The Chargers advanced to the Arizona 9 and settled for Lambo's 20-yard field goal.

Two second-quarter Lambo field goals pushed the Chargers ahead 16-0 at halftime.

San Diego quarterback Kellen Clemens finished 11 of 20 for 134 yards.

Stanton, who was replaced in the second half by Matt Barkley, was 2 of 7 for 32 yards and an interception.

The Chargers' Melvin Gordon, who is trying to rebound from a dismal rookie season, rushed for 18 yards on six carries, with a long of 12. Wide receiver Tyrell Williams continued his solid summer with a team-high 47 receiving yards on four catches.

Jaron Brown led Arizona with 40 yards on two receptions.