Preview: Cardinals at Cowboys

The mystery of whether or not Tony Romo plays may continue right up to game time as the Dallas Cowboys host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Romo suffered a back injury during Monday’s overtime loss to the Washington Redskins and that rates as a concern after he underwent back surgery last offseason. “If it turns out to be just pain tolerance, I will play – that part of it has never been an issue,” Romo told reporters. “But, you know, we’ve got to wait and see.”

The Cardinals are flying high with a 6-1 record, their best start since winning their first seven games in 1974 when the franchise was located in St. Louis and the coach was Don Coryell. Quarterback Carson Palmer has played well since returning from a shoulder injury by throwing six touchdown passes against just one interception in a three-game span. “We realize we can play better,” Palmer told reporters. “I think we’re realistic in that we can play better and we need to play better.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Cowboys -4. O/U: 48.

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (6-1): Arizona expects to have standout cornerback Patrick Peterson (concussion) back on the field after he was involved in a collision with teammate Deone Bucannon and Philadelphia receiver Jeremy Maclin last week. “It was a bang-bang play,” Peterson told reporters. “Like Coach (Bruce Arians) said, it was friendly fire and we’re moving forward.” Receiver Larry Fitzgerald was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after having seven receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown, while running back Andre Ellington (464 rushing, 28 receptions) continues to flourish as the club’s lone reliable back.

ABOUT THE COWBOYS (6-2): Brandon Weeden will start at quarterback if Romo can’t play but DeMarco Murray figures to carry the offense after becoming the first player to rush for 100 or more yards in each of the first eight games of a season. Murray, who was named NFL Player of the Month for the second straight time, leads the NFL with 1,054 yards and averaged 7.4 yards per carry while rushing for 141 yards in the loss to Washington in addition to adding on 80 receiving yards on four catches. Dallas has just nine sacks, with middle linebacker Rolando McClain (38 tackles) having a team-leading two interceptions, and will be hurt hard by the loss of weak-side linebacker Justin Durant (team-best 49 tackles) to a season-ending torn biceps.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Arizona has lost 14 consecutive road games against the Cowboys.

2. Dallas rookie DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) is expected to make his season debut.

3. No running back has gained 100 or more yards against the Cardinals in the last 17 games; the most recent to do so was San Francisco’s Frank Gore, who gained 101 yards on Oct. 13, 2013.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 27, Cowboys 23