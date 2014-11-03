Cardinals 28, Cowboys 17: Carson Palmer passed for 249 yards and three touchdowns as visiting Arizona knocked off a Dallas team missing injured quarterback Tony Romo.

Andre Ellington rushed for 95 yards and also had a receiving score as the Cardinals (7-1) snapped a 14-game road losing streak against the Cowboys. Larry Fitzgerald had five receptions for 70 yards as Arizona won its fourth straight contest while winning in Dallas for the first time since 1989.

Romo was held out with two fractures in his back and Brandon Weeden struggled in his place, going 18-of-33 for 183 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions as Dallas (6-3) lost its second straight contest. DeMarco Murray had 79 yards on 19 carries as his record streak of consecutive 100-yard rushing games to begin a season ended at eight.

Arizona created some distance with a nine-play, 65-yard fourth-quarter drive in which Palmer threw a scoring pass to Ellington on third-and-goal from the 1-yard line to make it 21-10 with six minutes left in the contest. Antonio Cromartie intercepted Weeden two plays later and Marion Grice plunged in from the 1 with 4:20 remaining to seal it.

Dallas cornerback Tyler Patmon intercepted Palmer on Arizona’s first possession and returned it 58 yards for a touchdown. The Cowboys increased their lead to 10-0 on Dan Bailey’s 52-yard field goal but Palmer threw a 7-yard scoring pass to John Carlson and an 11-yarder to Jaron Brown as the Cardinals took a 14-10 halftime lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: CB Justin Bethel blocked a field-goal attempt by Bailey, marking Arizona’s 18th such block since 2008. … Cowboys WR Dez Bryant made his first catch of the game with under two minutes remaining to make it 57 consecutive games with at least one reception and then caught a 3-yard TD pass with 1:08 left. … The Cardinals stretched their streak of not allowing a 100-yard rusher to 18 games.