Preview: Cardinals at Eagles

All eyes will be on LeSean McCoy and the Philadelphia rushing attack when the Eagles host the Arizona Cardinals and their stingy run defense on Sunday afternoon. McCoy leads the NFL with 1,408 yards from scrimmage, including an NFL-best 1,009 yards on the ground. As a team, the Eagles pace the league with 150.6 rushing yards per game, while Arizona has allowed the second-fewest rushing yards (81.3).

“I think we have a good feel of what they want to do,” said Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson, while Philadelphia coach Chip Kelly noted, “It’s a formidable defense, and they’re playing really, really well right now.” The Cardinals and Eagles each ride hot quarterbacks into this matchup, as Arizona’s Carson Palmer is the reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week, while Philadelphia’s Nick Foles was the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Month for November. The Cardinals have won four games in a row, while the Eagles are aiming for their fourth straight victory as both teams try to improve their playoff chances.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Fox. LINE: Eagles -3. O/U: 48.5

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (7-4): After defeating three of the league’s worst teams (Atlanta, Houston and Jacksonville), Arizona notched an impressive 40-11 victory over AFC South-leading Indianapolis last week. Palmer has thrown for 300-plus yards in back-to-back games and has a 110.8 quarterback rating during the four-game winning streak. As usual, Larry Fitzgerald is the focal point of the Cardinals’ offense, hauling in two touchdowns last week and racking up 412 receiving yards and six touchdowns over the last three meetings with Philly.

ABOUT THE EAGLES (6-5): Kelly, coming off a bye week for the first time as an NFL coach, needed the extra time to improve a defense that ranks last in the league in passing yards allowed. That said, the Eagles’ defense has surrendered 21 points or fewer in seven straight games, including their most recent contest - a 24-16 triumph over Washington in which Trent Cole had two of the team’s four sacks. Offensively, Foles is quietly enjoying a terrific season, as the second-year quarterback has 16 touchdowns and no interceptions - just the third player in NFL history to start a season with that many TDs without a pick.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Cardinals and Eagles combined for nine wins last season, with both teams finishing in last place in their respective division.

2. Veteran LB John Abraham has seven sacks and three forced fumbles in Arizona’s last five games.

3. The Cardinals topped the Eagles 27-6 last season as Fitzgerald recorded 114 yards and a touchdown.

PREDICTION: Eagles 24, Cardinals 17