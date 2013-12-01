Eagles 24, Cardinals 21: Nick Foles threw three touchdown passes - all to tight ends - as host Philadelphia extended its winning streak to four games and snapped Arizona’s four-game run.

Rookie Zach Ertz caught two touchdown passes and Brent Celek also had one for the Eagles (7-5), who sacked Carson Palmer five times and held their opponent to 21 points or fewer for the eighth straight game. Foles, while he does not receive the same attention as fellow second-year quarterbacks Andrew Luck, Russell Wilson and Robert Griffin III, finished 21-of-34 for 237 yards and now has 19 touchdowns and zero interceptions on the season.

The Cardinals (7-5) lost despite three touchdown passes by Palmer, who went 24-of-41 for 302 yards but also threw a pair of interceptions and lost a fumble. Larry Fitzgerald and Michael Floyd each caught five passes, including a touchdown, and Rashard Mendenhall (18 carries, 76 yards) essentially matched the output of the NFL’s leading rusher, as LeSean McCoy carried 19 times for 79 yards for Philadelphia.

The Eagles opened the scoring just 2 1/2 minutes into the game when Foles found Ertz for a 6-yard touchdown, just four plays after Trent Cole sacked Palmer and stripped the ball, which was recovered by Bennie Logan. After each team scored in the middle of the second quarter - the Cardinals on a 43-yard TD pass to Fitzgerald and the Eagles on a 32-yard field goal by Alex Henery - Foles found a wide-open Celek for a 1-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left before the half.

Foles’ 24-yard scoring strike to Ertz made it 24-7 in the early portion of the third quarter, but Arizona chipped away behind Palmer’s 23-yard TD pass to Floyd and his 3-yard TD pass to Jim Dray with 4:45 remaining in the contest. Arizona had one more possession, but Palmer had second-, third- and fourth-down passes fall incomplete before Philadelphia ran out the clock.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Fitzgerald has seven touchdown catches in his last four games against the Eagles. ... LBs Cole and Brandon Graham each had two of Philadelphia’s five sacks. ... Arizona LB Karlos Dansby had two of his team’s five sacks.