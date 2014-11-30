Falcons 29, Cardinals 18: Matt Ryan passed for 361 yards and two touchdowns as host Atlanta handed Arizona its second straight loss.

Julio Jones had 10 receptions for a career-best 189 yards and one touchdown and Harry Douglas recorded season highs of nine catches for 116 yards for the Falcons (5-7). Matt Bryant kicked a career-high five field goals and Steven Jackson rushed for 101 yards as Atlanta remained in a first-place tie with New Orleans atop the NFC South.

Drew Stanton passed for 294 yards, one touchdown and was intercepted twice for the Cardinals, who were without standout receiver Larry Fitzgerald (knee) for the second consecutive contest and had their NFC West lead trimmed to one game over the Seattle Seahawks. Arizona (9-3) failed to score an offensive touchdown in 11 consecutive quarters until Stanton tossed 3-yard TD pass to Stepfan Taylor with 1:05 remaining in the contest.

Atlanta controlled the ball more than 37 minutes and had a 500-329 edge in total offense as the Cardinals have struggled offensively since losing quarterback Carson Palmer to a season-ending knee injury. Bryant’s 45-yard field goal gave the Falcons a 26-10 cushion with 12:35 remaining and Stanton tossed his fifth interception in three games when Falcons cornerback Josh Wilson came up with the pick with 7:17 remaining prior to Bryant added a 28-yarder field goal with 2:30 to play.

Ryan connected on a 1-yard TD pass to Levine Toilolo to cap Atlanta’s opening drive and hit Jones from 32 yards out later in the quarter for a 17-0 advantage. The Cardinals scored the next 10 points, beginning with Rashad Johnson’s 88-yard interception return, while Bryant kicked a short field to make it 20-10 at the half and added another to make it a 13-point margin with 6:13 remaining in the third.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona RB Andre Ellington (hip) and S Tyrann Mathieu (thumb) departed with injuries. … Falcons WR Roddy White (ankle) sat out. … The Cardinals’ streak of 21 consecutive games without allowing a 100-yard rusher ended in the final minutes when Jackson recorded his first since joining Atlanta.