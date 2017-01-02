Cardinals rout Rams 44-6

LOS ANGELES -- Quarterback Carson Palmer threw three touchdown passes and the Arizona Cardinals rolled to a 44-6 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at the Memorial Coliseum.

Palmer completed 20 of 38 passes for 255 yards and an interception for the Cardinals (7-8-1).

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald had five receptions for 43 yards, allowing him to top 1,000 yards in receiving for the eighth time in his career, extending a franchise record. Fitzgerald finished with 1,023 yards this season.

However, Arizona lost Pro Bowl running back David Johnson to what appeared to be a serious knee injury in the first half. Johnson was hurt when he attempted to cut back on a running play and had his left leg bent at an awkward angle as two Rams defenders tackled him.

Johnson was helped to the sideline and carted to the locker room. He rushed for six yards on five carries and had 38 yards receiving on three catches before being hurt.

Johnson ran for 1,239 yards this season and also caught 80 passes for 879 yards. His 20 total touchdowns are a club record.

Quarterback Jared Goff was 13 of 20 for 120 yards for the Rams (4-12), who dropped their seventh in a row. Goff was sacked seven times.

Los Angeles generated only 122 yards in total offense compared with 344 for Arizona.

Two Chandler Catanzaro field goals and a touchdown pass by Palmer to Jeremy Ross in the first half staked the Cardinals to a 13-0 lead.

The Rams got two field goals by Greg Zuerlein to cut the deficit to 13-6, the latter coming with 48 seconds left in the half.

However, the Cardinals, aided by a personal foul penalty on cornerback Trumaine Johnson, received a 47-yard field goal by Catanzaro to end the half for a 10-point edge.

The Cardinals scored four touchdowns in the second half. Palmer hooked up with tight end Darren Fells for a touchdown and running back Kerwynn Williams added a 1-yard scoring run in the third quarter.

Fitzgerald made his scoring reception early in the fourth quarter.

Arizona cornerback Justin Bethel returned an interception 68 yards for a score in the fourth quarter.

The win allowed the Cardinals to avenge a 17-13 loss to the Rams on Oct. 2 in Arizona.

NOTES: Rams WR Kenny Britt (shoulder) missed the game. CB Lemarcus Joyner (ankle), T Rob Havenstein (ankle) and QB Case Keenum (healthy scratch) also were inactive. ... DT Robert Nkemdiche (ankle) and T D.J. Humphries (concussion) were among the Cardinals unavailable. ... The Cardinals lead the all-time series 38-37-2. ... An announced crowd of 80,729 attended.