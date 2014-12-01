Falcons rebound with win over Cardinals

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons put last week’s ugly loss behind them, rallying behind their embattled coach and delivering their best all-around performance of the season.

Wide receiver Julio Jones and kicker Matt Bryant enjoyed career days, leading the Falcons to an easy 29-18 win over the fading Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at the Georgia Dome.

Jones caught 10 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown, and Bryant made five field goals for the Falcons, who jumped out to a big lead and were never seriously challenged.

Atlanta coach Mike Smith came under fire last week for mismanaging a late-game situation in a last-second loss to the Cleveland Browns. Instead of folding, Smith’s team came out inspired against the Cardinals, who dropped their second game in a row since losing starting quarterback Carson Palmer to a knee injury.

“When we’re consistent and play consistent football, coach consistent football, we feel like we’re a pretty good team,” Smith said.

The Falcons (5-7) are tied for first place with the New Orleans Saints in the downtrodden NFC South and already own a win over New Orleans. Atlanta is heading into a defining three-game stretch: next Monday at the Green Bay Packers, Dec. 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dec. 21 at New Orleans.

The Cardinals (9-3) still hold a one-game lead on the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West. They host the Kansas City Chiefs next week before finishing with three division games, two of which are on the road.

“We obviously did not come out with the emotion and intensity that I thought we would in this ball game,” Arizona coach Bruce Arians said. “That was the big message now in the locker room: When you are looking for answers, look in the mirror; don’t look anywhere else and don’t lie to yourself.”

Quarterback Drew Stanton didn’t get the Cardinals’ offense into the end zone until late in the fourth quarter, after the outcome was decided. Stanton completed 24 of 39 passes for 294 yards, and he threw two interceptions against an Atlanta defense that entered the game ranked last in the NFL against the pass. Stanton’s touchdown pass went to running back Stepfan Taylor.

Stanton said he remains confident, despite the struggles, but knows he’s got to get the offense clicking if they’re going to stay in the hunt.

“We’re still in good position, but we’ve got to find a way to fix third down and put up points,” Stanton said. “We haven’t done that over the course of the last couple of weeks, but it’s just a matter of coming back to work and trying to find a way to correct those things we made mistakes on and go from there.”

The Cardinals converted only one of seven third downs.

The Falcons forced three turnovers and held the Cardinals to 329 total yards, most coming in garbage time.

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan threw touchdown passes to tight end Levine Toilolo and Jones in a first quarter that could have even been worse for Arizona.

Falcons kick returner Devin Hester had a 70-yard punt return for touchdown called back by an offensive facemask penalty on Hester that occurred in the end zone. That call was followed by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Falcons special teams coach Keith Armstrong, pushing Atlanta back to the Arizona 32.

“It was the wrong call on their part,” Hester said of the referees. “But it is too late to do anything about it.”

The Falcons ended up settling for a Bryant field goal that gave the Falcons a 10-0 lead. They pushed the advantage to 17-0 on a 32-yard Jones touchdown catch.

Atlanta threatened to extend the margin on its first drive of the second quarter. However, Arizona safety Rashad Johnson jumped in front of a Ryan pass and returned it 88 yards for a touchdown that cut the lead to 17-7. They’d close to 17-10 on a Chandler Cantanzaro field goal, but would get no closer.

“The games in the NFL, they’re games that can change very quickly,” Smith said. “Momentum swings happen. I thought we did a very good job after we threw the interception that was re returned for a touchdown. We didn’t allow them to keep the momentum that they had.”

Ryan finished 30 of 41 for 361 yards and two touchdowns. Bryant kicked three field goals in the second half to cap the Falcons’ scoring, and veteran running back Steven Jackson had his best performance of season with 101 yards on 18 carries.

Jones’ 189 yards receiving were a career high, as were Bryant’s five field goals.

NOTES: Arizona CB Tyrann Mathieu (thumb) and RB Andre Ellington (hip) were injured in the first half and did not return. ... Atlanta outgained Arizona 183-22 in the first quarter, 500-329 for the game. ... Arizona WR Larry Fitzgerald missed his second consecutive game due to a strained MCL. ... Atlanta WR Roddy White (ankle) and DT Paul Soliai (personal) were late scratches. ... Atlanta WR Julio Jones went over 1,000 yards receiving for the season in the game. ... Bryant made field goals of 20, 23, 21, 45 and 28 yards.