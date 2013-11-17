Preview: Cardinals at Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally won a game but they still haven’t scored a touchdown at home this season as they enter Sunday’s contest against the visiting Arizona Cardinals. The Jaguars picked up a road win over the Tennessee Titans last week and now return to EverBank Field, where they haven’t scored a touchdown since last December. The Jaguars totaled 11 points in home losses to Kansas City, Indianapolis and San Diego this season.

Arizona is looking for its third consecutive victory and a win would certainly bolster its NFC wild-card aspirations. The Cardinals are one of eight NFC teams with either five or six victories so a loss to the Jaguars would be crushing. Arizona linebacker John Abraham has six sacks in the last three games – including three in last Sunday’s victory over Houston – and is tied for 11th in NFL history with 128 career sacks.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Cardinals -9. O/U: 41.

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (5-4): Arizona is ranked just 24th in rushing (93.6) and that has meant an over-reliance on quarterback Carson Palmer, who has thrown at least one interception in every game and has 15 overall. “We have to continue to improve and I’ll continue to improve,” Palmer said. “I think we’re starting to kind of heat up, I guess you could say, on offense.” Rookie Andre Ellington has shown the ability to juice up the sagging running game with 209 yards over the last two games and an impressive 7.2 average. Cornerback Patrick Peterson has a team-leading three interceptions but the standout punt returner has to yet to score a touchdown this season.

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (1-8): Jacksonville’s defense allows 388.9 yards per game and could be without leading tackler Paul Posluszny (88 stops) after the standout middle linebacker suffered a concussion against Tennessee. Making matters worse is that backup LaRoy Reynolds was suspended four games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, which forces the Jaguars to start roster-filler Russell Allen, who last played in the middle in 2009. Offensively, Jacksonville averages 12.8 points and 278.4 yards per game – both rank last in the NFL – and Maurice Jones-Drew continues to struggle as his 21-carry, 41-yard effort against Tennessee marked the sixth time he has rushed for 45 yards or fewer this season.

1. Jacksonville has been outscored 89-11 in its three home games.

2. Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald has just one 100-yard receiving outing this season.

3. Jaguars QB Chad Henne has only thrown three touchdown passes in 241 passing attempts.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 23, Jaguars 17