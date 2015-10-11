Cardinals 42, Lions 17

DETROIT -- Carson Palmer tossed three touchdown passes and Arizona’s defense forced six turnovers as the Cardinals cruised past the winless Detroit Lions 42-17 on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field.

Palmer passed for 161 yards and running back David Johnson added two rushing touchdowns. Running back Chris Johnson gained 103 yards on 11 carries, strong safety Rashad Johnson had two interceptions and Andre Ellington added a 63-yard scoring run for the Cardinals (4-1), who lead the NFC West by two games after losses by St. Louis and Seattle on Sunday.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was intercepted three times. He was benched in favor of Dan Orlovsky midway through the third quarter. Orlovsky threw for 191 yards and a touchdown for the Lions (0-5).

Arizona jumped to a 28-7 halftime lead with the aid of four Lions turnovers and a 99-yard drive.

The Lions struck first on Stafford’s six-yard scoring pass to backup running back Theo Riddick.

The Cards then scored 21 unanswered points in the second, including the first play of the quarter. Tight end Daniel Fells beat the one-on-one coverage of linebacker Stephen Tulloch on a 14-yard pass play to tie it.

Former Lions defensive end Cory Redding then intercepted Stafford’s attempted dumpoff to running back Ameer Abdullah and returned it 30 yards to the Detroit 4. David Johnson scored on the next play.

He scored his second touchdown on a 2-yard run with 3:11 left in the half. That capped the 99-yard drive and was set up by Chris Johnson’s 40-yard run.

Following a fumble by Lions wide receiver Golden Tate, Palmer fired his second touchdown pass to wide receiver John Brown from 18 yards away to make it 28-7.

Palmer’s 2-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, after Stafford was picked off for the third time, gave Arizona a 35-7 lead in the third.

Matt Prater’s 40-yard field goal and Ellington’s long run completed the scoring.

NOTES: Lions WR Calvin Johnson set the franchise record for most career receptions during the first quarter. He entered the game tied with Herman Moore (1991-2001), who had 670. ... Arizona DE Cory Redding’s second-quarter interception was just the second of his 13-year career. His other came with the Ravens in 2010. ... DT Haloti Ngata (calf), TE Eric Ebron (knee), G Larry Warford and RB Joique Bell (ankle) were among the Lions’ inactive players. Arizona WR J.J. Nelson (shoulder) was also sidelined. ... The Cardinals have now won the last seven meetings. Detroit’s most recent victory was a 29-21 triumph at Ford Field on Nov. 13, 2005. ... Lions FS Glover Quin was playing in his 100th career game. .... Arizona led the NFL with a plus-75 point differential entering the game. ... Cards LB Alex Okafor left the game in the fourth quarter with a calf injury.