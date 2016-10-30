Preview: Cardinals at Panthers

The last time the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers squared off was in last year’s NFC Championship game – a destination neither will return to if they don’t quickly turn around their disappointing seasons. Both teams will try to take a step in that direction when the Panthers host the Cardinals on Sunday.

The Panthers routed the Cardinals 49-15 in January to advance to the Super Bowl, but they’ve won just one of their six games since and are playing for the first time since suffering a 41-38 loss at New Orleans in Week 6. Even so, Arizona, which slogged through an ugly 6-6 tie against Seattle last week, vividly remembers its last trip to Charlotte. “I’ve been Johannesburg straight, 18-hour flight,” wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald told the team’s website. “I’ve been to Thailand, that’s like a 17-hour flight. But the flight from Carolina back to Phoenix last year was the longest flight I’ve ever been on before, and that was only about four hours. Those types of things, you don’t forget.” The Cardinals committed seven turnovers in the last meeting, but they have not had a giveaway in their last three games.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Panthers -3. O/U: 47

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (3-3-1): Arizona somehow rolled up a season-high 443 total yards without a turnover last week but still came away with just six points and an unfulfilling result. David Johnson continues to carry the offense, as he ranks second in the NFL in rushing (681 yards) and leads the league in scrimmage yards and rushing touchdowns (eight). The defense has been stout, ranking second in total defense after holding five straight opponents under 300 total yards.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (1-5): Carolina again boasts one of the league’s most prolific offenses, ranking fifth in scoring and fourth in total yards, but a league-worst 16 turnovers have kept the defense on its heels. Four of those giveaways came in a loss to Tampa Bay in Week 5 that quarterback Cam Newton missed with a concussion, but he has thrown six interceptions and lost a fumble. The Panthers are tough against the run, but the secondary has been awful, allowing at least 460 passing yards in two of the last three games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Arizona QB Carson Palmer has won 11 of his last 13 road starts and has posted a quarterback rating of 100 or better in two of his last three away from home.

2. Panthers TE Greg Olsen leads NFL tight ends in receptions (39) and receiving yards (610) and has made at least six catches in four straight games.

3. Fitzgerald has caught at least five passes in every game this season and recorded a season-high nine grabs last week.

PREDICTION: Panthers 23, Cardinals 21