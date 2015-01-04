Panthers move on after record-setting effort

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina’s late-season surge continues.

The Panthers scored two touchdowns in the span of 92 seconds late in the third quarter and went on to beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-16 in an NFC wild-card game Saturday.

Cam Newton hit Fozzy Whittaker with a 39-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown to give the Panthers a 20-14 lead with 5:36 remaining in the third quarter, and after an Arizona fumble on the ensuing kickoff, Newton found Mike Tolbert out of the backfield on a 1-yard touchdown pass for a 27-14 lead with 4:04 left in the quarter.

From there the Panthers relied on a stifling defense, which allowed the Cardinals just 78 yards in total offense.

”The bottom line is we are playing well at the right time of the season,“ Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. ”We didn’t play as smart as I would have liked us to play today and that bothers me. This was a good football team we were playing against.

“We kept giving them opportunities and they kept trying to take advantage. But some of our guys stepped up and made big plays today and we did what we needed to do.”

It was the Panthers’ fifth straight win. They had come on strong to win the NFC South despite a 7-8-1 regular-season record. Arizona, a wild card after an 11-5 season, ended the season on a three-game losing streak without the services of injured quarterbacks Carson Palmer and Drew Stanton.

Whittaker’s touchdown came on a screen pass, and he weaved his way from the right sideline through four Arizona defenders and eventually rambled down the left sideline.

The Panthers then went for the jugular after Arizona’s Ted Ginn fumbled the kickoff and Kevin Reddick recovered at the Arizona 3-yard line. They wound up giving the Cardinals a meaningless safety in the final minute.

Newton finished 18 of 32 for 198 yards and two touchdowns, with one intercepted. He also rushed seven times for 35 yards. Jonathan Stewart rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries.

“This was a great win for the team, the organization, and the fans,” Newton said. “We’re past due for a playoff victory, so this win is special.”

Arizona’s Ryan Lindley finished 16 of 28 for 81 yards with two intercepted.

“When we’re making plays, having fun, flying around doing things like we know we can do, it’s awesome,” said Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, who led the Panthers with 10 tackles and also had an interception. “It gets the energy going. We fed off the crowd today, they were awesome, loud and strong and with us the whole game. So when we’re rolling and things are going well and we’re having fun, we’re a pretty good team.”

The Panthers scored the first 10 points of the game but the Cardinals led 14-13 at halftime.

Carolina took advantage of short punts to get a 47-yard field goal from Graham Gano and a 13-yard touchdown run by Stewart on its first two possessions.

The Cardinals then took advantage of two Carolina turnovers for second-quarter touchdowns.

Carolina’s Brenton Bursin fumbled a punt and Stepfan Taylor recovered at the Carolina 30, and the Cardinals scored six plays later on a 1-yard pass from Lindley to Darren Felts.

Then Antonio Cromartie’s 50-yard interception return set the Cardinals up at the Carolina 17, and four plays later Marlon Grice scored on a controversial run from one yard out.

Grice lost the ball and it was initially ruled a fumble recovered by the Panthers, but the call was overturned on replay and it was ruled that the ball had crossed the plane before Grice lost control.

Gano then kicked a 39-yard field goal in the final minute of the half.

“We didn’t look great, I don’t think, but our defense was putting us in good positions,” Lindley said. “Obviously we were up at halftime. The momentum swung a little bit there in the second half and I think we just kinda pressed to make some plays, and that’s on me. Those two turnovers, at that point in the game, when we’ve got a lot of momentum, getting the ball in the red zone there, we’ve got to get a play.”

Arizona coach Bruce Arians was philosophical afterward.

“The end is never fun,” Arians said. “You never want a season like this to end, especially with some of the great things that this team has accomplished and what they overcame. I don’t know that I’ve ever been prouder of a group of guys that go out and fight every week. We fought our ass off again tonight, we just didn’t make some plays coming down the stretch. But we got our opportunities to win this ballgame.”

NOTES: The Panthers will now await the outcome of Sunday’s Dallas-Detroit game to find out their second-round opponent next weekend. If Dallas wins, the Panthers will play at Seattle. If Detroit wins, the Panthers will go to Green Bay. ... The Cardinals’ offense was held to 78 total yards for the game, a dubious distinction of the lowest ever in a playoff game. The New York Giants held the previous low of 86. ... Arizona defensive coordinator Todd Bowles has drawn interest from a number of teams with coaching vacancies. His contract with the Cardinals expires after the 2017 season. ... Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald might have played his last game as a Cardinal. He carries a salary cap figure in the $23.6 million range. After catching only three balls for 31 yards on Saturday, Fitzgerald said, “I love Arizona, love the Cardinals, love the city. This place has been great to play and I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to live my dream competing in the NFL.”