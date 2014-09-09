Arizona Cardinals - PlayerWatch

S Tyrann Mathieu, who underwent surgery last December to repair two torn ligaments in his left knee, was placed on the inactive list for the game. He will have to wait at least another week to make his return.

DT Frostee Rucker left in in the first quarter due to a calf injury. His status moving forward was uncertain.

WR Larry Fitzgerald caught a pass in his 150th consecutive game, the longest active streak in the NFL. His only had one reception Monday, though, a 22-yard catch in the fourth quarter.

QB Carson Palmer did something he is not exactly known for -- he rushed for 29 yards on the four occasions he took off out of the pocket. “Was it really? That felt great,” he said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve done that. High school, probably.”

ILB Larry Foote finished with a team-high eight solo tackles and rarely came off the field. The veteran is replacing half of what the Cardinals lost this offseason in Karlos Danby (free agent) and Daryl Washington (suspension), and coach Bruce Arians said Foote will contribute the same way throughout the season. “Just like that every game,” Arians said. “That’s the Larry Foote I’ve known for 10 years. He is a football player, and that’s all you can describe him as.”

OLB John Abraham left early in the third quarter due to a possible concussion. His status moving forward was uncertain.

RB Andre Ellington was listed as questionable Monday night with a left foot injury and still was involved in 18 plays -- a ton for a guy who was rumored to be facing a four- to six-week layoff. Ellington finished with 13 carries for 53 yards and five receptions for 27 yards.