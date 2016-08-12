Arizona Cardinals - PlayerWatch

QB Jake Coker, an undrafted rookie free agent from Alabama, is scheduled to play the entire fourth quarter against the Oakland Raiders on Friday. Coker's mechanics need some work, Arians acknowledged, but he's coming along. "You can quicken feet; it's hard to change deliveries," Arians said. "You can tweak things and he's gotten better at getting the ball out of his hand faster. And when he does get it out faster, he's pretty accurate."

OL Earl Watford, who was enjoying one of the best camps so far by an Arizona offensive lineman, could miss at least two weeks after sustaining a knee injury during team drills. Coach Bruce Arians has called the injury a bone bruise and an MCL sprain. Watford has become the most versatile player on the offensive line, getting backup work at tackle, center and guard. "He's very crucial for us," Arians said. "His value sometimes is higher than a starter. When you can play five positions as a backup, you can play a long time in this league. Sometimes you get in as a starter, you get exposed a little bit, and everybody thinks you're not as good as you really are. But having learned how to play center, started at right tackle, played guard, that's a lot of value."

QB Carson Palmer upon being asked if he wrestled with the idea of agreeing to a one-year contract extension, which would keep him signed with the club through the 2018 season: "I didn't wrestle with it a bit. They had approached me about changing some stuff, contractually, and giving us flexibility this year and years to come, and I didn't hesitate. I've been playing my whole career to be in a situation like this and play for an owner like this and a GM like this. And then you throw in having the chance to play for Bruce (Arians, coach) and be one of Bruce's quarterbacks and a chance to play in a locker room like this, and a chance to improve a fantastic roster. Didn't hesitate at all."

WR Larry Fitzgerald will move into sole possession of third place on the NFL's all-time list for receptions in consecutive games with a catch against the New England Patriots in the season opener on Sept. 11. Fitzgerald is presently tied with Tim Brown, as each have caught at least one pass in 179 consecutive games. Jerry Rice is the all-time record holder with a reception in 274 straight games, followed by Art Monk (183).

WR Michael Floyd is in a contract year and without a new deal, he is set to become an unrestricted free agent next season. Floyd, the team's first-round pick four years ago, said he's not overly concerned. "I think if you think about it too much it messes with a lot of things, mentally," he said. "I try not to worry about it at all. ... I'm going out there and making plays. That's my job, that's what I've got to do, that's what my teammates expect of me. That's what I expect of myself. Making plays. The rest will take care of itself."

OLB Chandler Jones has been drawing praise from just about everyone in Cardinals' camp, including general manager Steve Keim, who recounted a recent conversation he had about Jones with another Arizona player. "Jared Veldheer actually thanked me the other day for bringing in Chandler Jones," Keim said, referring to the Cardinals' left tackle. "Sometimes you don't think about, Chandler Jones was brought in to make our defense much better, but Jared Veldheer told me in six or seven years of playing in the NFL he's never practiced on a daily basis with a guy as talented as Chandler Jones, so that's making him better. So sometimes it's that double-edged sword that you don't think about. Not only does he make our defense better, he's making Jared Veldheer better on a daily basis. So competition creates success, in my opinion."