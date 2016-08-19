Arizona Cardinals - PlayerWatch

S Tony Jefferson said the team took coach Bruce Arians' disdain for fighting in camp to heart. Jefferson said there was no way any Cardinals players were going to take swings or cheap shots at Chargers players during two joint practices. "I don't think there's anything to be said," Jefferson said. "B.A. doesn't roll with that so that's just what we've got to do. Turn the other cheek."

S Tyrann Mathieu will wear a brace on his right knee, but it's smaller and lighter than the one he wore on his left knee in 2014. "Any brace, there is some restriction to it," he said. "But this one is way lighter and this injury is not as severe as the last one."

DT Robert Nkemdiche, the Cardinals' first-round pick this year, is expected to make his training camp debut next week. He suffered a high ankle sprain upon reporting to camp, coach Bruce Arians said

WR Michael Floyd is entering the final year of his contract and although he's seen the team give extensions in recent weeks to Tyrann Mathieu, Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald, he said he's only been concerned with his performance in camp. "I feel the best I've felt since I've been here, since I've been a rookie," he said. "I think everything's going great for me. I'm having a good camp, knowing the offense a lot more now and I'm feeling good about this year."