FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Arizona Cardinals - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 20, 2016 / 3:26 AM / a year ago

Arizona Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

S Tony Jefferson said the team took coach Bruce Arians' disdain for fighting in camp to heart. Jefferson said there was no way any Cardinals players were going to take swings or cheap shots at Chargers players during two joint practices. "I don't think there's anything to be said," Jefferson said. "B.A. doesn't roll with that so that's just what we've got to do. Turn the other cheek."

S Tyrann Mathieu will wear a brace on his right knee, but it's smaller and lighter than the one he wore on his left knee in 2014. "Any brace, there is some restriction to it," he said. "But this one is way lighter and this injury is not as severe as the last one."

DT Robert Nkemdiche, the Cardinals' first-round pick this year, is expected to make his training camp debut next week. He suffered a high ankle sprain upon reporting to camp, coach Bruce Arians said

WR Michael Floyd is entering the final year of his contract and although he's seen the team give extensions in recent weeks to Tyrann Mathieu, Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald, he said he's only been concerned with his performance in camp. "I feel the best I've felt since I've been here, since I've been a rookie," he said. "I think everything's going great for me. I'm having a good camp, knowing the offense a lot more now and I'm feeling good about this year."

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.