Arizona Cardinals - PlayerWatch

CB Justin Bethel continues to slowly make his way back from offseason foot surgery and although he’s looked good at times in his first week since being activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list, coach Bruce Arians still needs to see something else out of his perennial Pro Bowl special teamer. “Just the bravado that goes with a corner -- going out and jumping in somebody’s face and covering him; getting beat and shaking it off,” Arians said. “He struggled last year thinking he let the team down if somebody caught a pass on him. It bothered him. They’re going to catch passes on you because they’re going to throw a hell of a lot of them at you. Just come back and battle.”

QB Jake Coker, the undrafted, free agent from Alabama, suffered a knee injury and won’t make the flight to Houston for Sunday’s game. He was schedule to have an MRI exam on Friday. Coach Bruce Arians expects Coker to be available in the final preseason game next Thursday against Denver.

DT Robert Nkemdiche, who missed most of camp with a high ankle sprain, is expected to see plenty of action in Houston Friday night against the Texans. Asked what his plans for Nkemdiche will be in the game, coach Bruce Arians said: “Play him. A bunch. He’s got a lot of room to make up.”

WR Jaron Brown continued to be the story of camp for the Cardinals, catching everything in sight despite only moving up one spot on the depth chart from No.5 to No.4. “The main thing is he’s gotten opportunities,” quarterback Carson Palmer said. “For whatever reason over the years he just hasn’t been on the field a ton because there are guys in front of him and he’s been the young guy, the undrafted guy. With ‘Smokey’ (John Brown) being down for a number of days of practice and then J.J. (Nelson) being down and Larry (Fitzgerald) being down, he’s just gotten that opportunity and he seized it. That’s the definition of next man up. I think he embodies that very well because we were down three receivers at one point and then Brittan (Golden) was down, too, so four receivers. The next man up needs to come make plays and he’s done that every day in camp.”

WR John Brown returned to practice after passing the NFL’s concussion protocol but participated only in individual drills and had to take a day off because of a headache. “I don’t know anything about concussions other than he was fine and then he had a recurring headache,” coach Bruce Arians said. “You get a headache, we’ve got to treat it as still a problem.”