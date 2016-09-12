Arizona Cardinals - PlayerWatch

S Tyrann Mathieu, who tore his right ACL last December, was back in action for the season opener. Mathieu didn't roam all over the field in typical Honey Badger fashion, though. He was used in a more conventional way as a deep safety, and he had seven tackles, one for a loss.

WR J.J. Nelson exited in the first half due to left shoulder injury Sunday.

CB Brandon Williams, when asked if he ever dreamed of starting in the NFL in Week 1 just a year removed from being a running back: "Of course, why wouldn't I? If you don't, there's something wrong. Everybody should have a dream like that." Williams finished with two tackles.

QB Carson Palmer was 24 of 37 for 271 yards and two touchdowns, both of them to WR Larry Fitzgerald. "Any time you lose a game, it's a tough pill to swallow," Palmer said. "But we'll bounce back. We need to bounce back. Anytime you lose the opener at home, it hurts. But there is too much football ahead of us. There are too many guys that love the game, have passion for the game and want to win and want to get it right."

RF Evan Mathis exited in the first half due to left foot issue Sunday.

WR Larry Fitzgerald, who caught two touchdown passes against the Patriots to give him 100 for his career, responded to internet reports about him allegedly telling close friends that he expects this to be his last season in the NFL. "I don't know what I'm having for dinner tonight let alone what I am doing next year," said Fitzgerald, who had eight catches for 81 yards against New England. "I signed another year for a reason. I believe in what we are doing here. I believe in the guys that I have in this room."

K Chandler Catanzaro said his game-deciding, missed 47-yard field-goal attempt, which he pulled left after a poor snap from rookie Kameron Canaday, was his fault and not Canaday's.