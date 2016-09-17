Arizona Cardinals - PlayerWatch

OLB Kareem Martin (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

WR J.J. Nelson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

CB Tharold Simon, claimed off waivers this week from the Seahawks, said he was hoping he would get picked up by the Cardinals if Seattle wasn't able to re-sign him. In Arizona, he is reunited with three of his former college teammates at Louisiana State - CB Patrick Peterson, S Tyrann Mathieu and LB Kevin Minter.

DT Robert Nkemdiche turned up on the Cardinals' injury report Friday listed as questionable with an ankle issue. The first-round pick from this year's draft, Nkemdiche either suffered the injury on Friday or it's a recurring issue from the high ankle sprain he suffered at the start of training camp.

DT Frostee Rucker (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

RG Evan Mathis (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. If he can't go, backup Earl Watford will get the start. Although he has played all five positions along the line since the end of last season, it's probably a good thing he was able to get so many reps at guard this week in practice. "Earl's a Swiss Army Knife, so Earl has to be prepared for whatever I tell him," offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin said.

RB Stepfan Taylor (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.