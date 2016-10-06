FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Arizona Cardinals - PlayerWatch
#US NFL
October 7, 2016 / 4:02 AM / a year ago

Arizona Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DT Robert Nkemdiche probably figures he will see his most extensive action yet because of three ailing defensive tackles, especially with his troublesome ankle injury now apparently a thing of the past. Head coach Bruce Arians, however, was noncommittal when asked about Nkemdiche's role this week.

QB Carson Palmer, as expected, has been ruled out of Thursday night's game at the 49ers because of a concussion. Drew Stanton will get the start for the Cardinals and Zac Dysert, signed off the practice squad this week, will be the backup.

QB Zac Dysert is on his sixth different team since being a seventh-round draft pick by the Broncos in 2013, but head coach Bruce Arians said he believes Dysert is a capable backup he can trust.

RB Andre Ellington has the same number of carries as WR Larry Fitzgerald this season - two. But now that Ellington is the new primary backup to David Johnson because Chris Johnson was placed on injured reserve, the carries should go way up.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
