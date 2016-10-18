FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Arizona Cardinals - PlayerWatch
#US NFL
October 18, 2016 / 8:21 AM / 10 months ago

Arizona Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RB David Johnson rushed for three touchdowns and 111 yards on 22 carries, and the Cardinals won their second straight, beating the sliding Jets 28-3 Monday night.

DT Robert Nkemdiche was active for the first time since the season opener. He wasn't credited with a tackle, but he had a pass defensed. Coach Bruce Arians said Nkemdiche was making far too many mental mistakes in practice.

QB Carson Palmer returned to his role as the Cardinals' starter after missing the previous game because of a concussion. He finished 23 of 34 for 213 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
