Arizona Cardinals - PlayerWatch

RB David Johnson ripped off his third consecutive 100-plus yard rushing performance. However, Johnson, who finished with 113 yards on a career-high 33 carries, was stopped just short of the end zone on two rushing attempts in overtime, one of which moved the pylon at the edge of the end zone.

QB Carson Palmer finished 29 of 49 for 342 yards with no interceptions in a 6-6 tie against the Seahawks on Sunday. "It was a battle," Palmer said. "It was what you expect for the most part as far as trading blow for blow and really just a fist fight all game long. I just hate that it ended that way with the way our defense and offensive line played. That's a great team, and to end it that way, it hurts."

WR Larry Fitzgerald extended his streak of consecutive games with at least one catch to 186 games, which ties Hines Ward for the fourth-longest streak in NFL history. Also with his first catch on Sunday night, Fitzgerald moved ahead of Henry Ellard (13,777 career receiving yards) for 13th place on the NFL's all-time receiving yards list.

WR John Brown, who was diagnosed with sickle-cell trait late last week, was inactive Sunday night. He is been dealing with pain in his legs, which the team believes is caused by the blood disorder.

K Chandler Catanzaro, who earlier in overtime was successful on a 45-yard field goal and also connected on a 46-yarder in the second quarter, clanked a 24-yard attempt off the left upright with 3:19 left in overtime. "I just missed it. No excuse," Catanzaro said.