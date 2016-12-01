Arizona Cardinals - PlayerWatch

S Tony Jefferson leads all NFL defensive backs with 11 tackles for loss. According to Stats, Inc., no other defensive back has more than six.

RB David Johnson needs four more touchdowns during the Cardinals' final five games to tie John David Crow's 1962 franchise record for the most touchdowns scored (17) in a single season.

QB Carson Palmer needs two passing touchdowns to pass Vinny Testaverde (265) for 14th place on the NFL's all-time passing touchdown list. Palmer needs 74 yards to pass Hall of Famer Dan Fouts (43,040) for 14th place on the league's all-time passing yardage list.