Arizona Cardinals - PlayerWatch

RG Earl Watford likely will reclaim his starting job in place of John Wetzel for this Sunday's game at Miami. One reason why is because of who the right guard will be lining up against - Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. "More experience as a guard," coach Bruce Arians said of Watford. "Plus, he's healthy again and also adds some athleticism."

WR Larry Fitzgerald, who last Sunday climbed to No. 3 on the NFL's all-time receptions list, said he has no plans to try and catch Jerry Rice as the league's all-time leading pass catcher. Before he could reach Rice's record of 1,549 career receptions, he'd have to move past Tony Gonzalez (1,325) for second place. With 1,106 catches, Fitzgerald presently is 209 receptions behind Gonzalez and a 439 behind Rice. It's not going to happen, Fitzgerald said. "I won't catch any of those guys. I don't plan on playing that long to catch those guys," he said.