Cardinals 24, Raiders 13: Carson Palmer threw two touchdown passes and running back Stepfan Taylor finished with a pair of scores as visiting Arizona kept Oakland winless on the season.

Palmer completed 22-of-31 passes for 253 yards with one interception for the Cardinals, who are off to their first 5-1 start since 1976 - when they resided in St. Louis. Taylor ran for 40 yards and a TD while also hauling in a scoring pass and Andre Ellington gained 160 total yards (88 rushing, 72 receiving).

Rookie Derek Carr was 16-of-28 for 173 yards and Darren McFadden ran for 48 yards and a touchdown for the Raiders (0-6), who have lost 12 straight games dating to last season. McFadden (seven yards) and James Jones (35) each finished with four receptions.

Palmer victimized his former team for a pair of first-half touchdowns, connecting with Taylor on a 2-yard toss late in the opening quarter and Michael Floyd on a 33-yard pass with 5:37 left in the second. Oakland managed to cut the deficit to 14-10 after the two-minute warning as McFadden rushed for a 1-yard TD with 1:56 to play and Sebastian Janikowski booted a 29-yard field goal with 45 seconds remaining.

Janikowski added a 53-yarder midway through the third quarter to make it a one-point game before Taylor found the end zone from 4 yards out with 2:55 left in the period to make it 21-13. Arizona ate up the clock in the fourth, limiting the Raiders to one unsuccessful possession before rookie Chandler Catanzaro sealed the win with a 41-yard field goal with 29 seconds to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Catanzaro’s late kick was his 15th straight successful field goal to start his rookie season, matching the NFL record set in 2012 by St. Louis’ Greg Zuerlein. ... Oakland is off to its first 0-6 start since 1962 and is seven losses away from tying the longest slide in franchise history set from Nov. 11, 1961-Dec. 9, 1962. ... Palmer improved to 6-0 against the AFC since joining Arizona last season.