Cardinals run past winless Raiders

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Coach Bruce Arians had a clear message for his Arizona offense as the team prepared for Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders, which happened to mark Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer’s first game against his former team.

“Coach challenged us this week that we have to run the football,” Arizona running back Andre Ellington said.

The Cardinals did exactly that, taking the pressure off Palmer and pounding their way to a 24-13 victory at the O.co Coliseum.

Ellington carried 24 times for 88 yards, running back Stepfan Taylor gained 40 yards on 12 carries, and the Cardinals rushed for 123 yards, 1 yard off their season high. Ellington added six catches for 72 yards, giving him 160 total yards, while Taylor scored on a 4-yard run and a 2-yard catch.

Palmer chipped in with 253 passing yards and two touchdowns, completing 22 of 31 passes while posting a 103.3 passer rating. He threw one interception.

”Offensive line and tight ends and wide receivers all blocked extremely well,“ Arians said. ”And we left some out there. We were close on a couple others that were house calls and ended up being zero. It gave me confidence to continue to stay with (the run). And it didn’t put the pressure on Carson to go win this game.

“There’s always a lot of energy and pent-up emotion when you come back and play against somebody. I didn’t want that to happen to him, to have to go out here and win this ballgame.”

The Cardinals (5-1) remain atop the NFC West, ahead of the San Francisco 49ers (4-3) and the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks (3-3).

“It’s huge,” Cardinals left tackle Jared Veldheer, another former Raider, said of the victory. “Every Sunday it gets bigger and bigger. It’s nothing but a good start, and we need to keep the mindset of we’ve got to win every week and see where the chips fall.”

The Raiders (0-6) are the NFL’s lone remaining winless team. They lost for the second straight time under interim coach Tony Sparano, who replaced the fired Dennis Allen.

“This is as bad as you’re going to get through the first part of the season,” Raiders free safety Charles Woodson said. “We haven’t won a game. How much worse can it get than that, than not winning a game? We’re all men with pride, and you’ve got to be prideful of your craft, about your job. You’ve got to come to work regardless of the record.”

Raiders rookie quarterback Derek Carr completed 16 of 28 passes for 173 yards and a 75.4 passer rating. Running back Darren McFadden carried 14 times for 48 yards and the Raiders’ lone touchdown.

Oakland cut Arizona’s lead to 14-13 on Sebastian Janikowski’s 53-yard field goal with 7:17 left in the third quarter.

Arizona responded with an 80-yard scoring drive, extending the lead to 21-12 on Taylor’s 4-yard touchdown run with 2:55 remaining in the third. Ellington carried six times for 38 yards and caught a 16-yard pass on the eight-play drive, despite playing with sore ribs after taking a first-half hit.

“We were able to march the ball down the field, chew the clock, give our defense the opportunity to get some rest,” said Ellington, who at halftime had X-rays that were negative. “We came away with points at the end of the drive.”

Arizona’s Chandler Catanzaro kicked a 41-yard field goal with 29 seconds left in the game, capping a 12-play, 50-yard drive and sealing the victory.

“He had a nice game, and I don’t think he’s 100 percent,” Palmer said of Ellington, slowed recently by a lingering foot injury. “He’s out there gutting it out, and you can tell he doesn’t have that explosion back, but that’ll come. But he looks great, and he had some nice plays in the pass game. We had some situations where we got them one-on-one.”

The Raiders never reached the red zone in the second half, but Carr remained confident that Oakland will turn its season around.

“I’ve been through losing seasons,” Carr said. “I’ve been through losing a coach my sophomore year in college (at Fresno State) when I was a starter. I’ve been through hard times. Good times are coming. They’re coming. I know it. I’ve been through this.”

After spotting Arizona a 14-0 lead, the Raiders rallied to score next 10 points and trailed 14-10 at halftime.

Palmer capped an 11-play, 88-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Taylor, giving the Cardinals a 7-0 lead with 1:47 left in the first quarter.

The Cardinals increased their lead to 14-0 when Palmer hit wide receiver Michael Floyd with a 33-yard touchdown pass with 5:37 left in the first half. Floyd, lined up wide left, beat cornerback Tarell Brown’s tight man-to-man coverage, catching the pass at the 3 and sprinting into the end zone.

“There’s a couple different options with where you can go with the ball and Mike made a phenomenal play,” Palmer said. “Ripped right through the guy and moved up field. I just wanted to leave it in bounds and Mike fought through.”

The Raiders answered with a 79-yard, eight-play touchdown drive highlighted by Carr’s 55-yard pass to wide receiver Brice Butler. Carr’s deep strike gave the Raiders a first-and-goal from the 3, and McFadden scored on a 1-yard plunge on third down.

The Raiders cut Arizona’s lead to 14-10 on Janikowski’s 29-yard field goal with 45 seconds left in the half. Woodson set up Janikowski’s field goal when he intercepted a Palmer pass and returned 30 yards to the Arizona 13.

NOTES: Raiders S Usama Young left the game midway through the third quarter with a left knee injury. He did not return. ... Raiders RT Khalif Barnes (quadriceps) was inactive, and Menelik Watson started in his place for the second consecutive game. ... Raiders starting FB Marcel Reece (quadriceps) was inactive, snapping his streak of 46 straight games played. Backup FB Jamize Olawale made his first start of the season, and he made one catch for 7 yards. ... Raiders starting DE Justin Tuck (knee) was inactive. C.J. Wilson started in his place. ... Cardinals DE Calais Campbell (knee) was inactive, and Kareem Martin started in his place.