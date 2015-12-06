Preview: Cardinals at Rams

Impressive victories over Arizona and Seattle were part of a 4-3 start for the St. Louis Rams, who then fell off with a four-game losing streak. The Cardinals will try to gain some revenge for that Week 4 loss and solidify their position in the NFC postseason picture when they visit the Rams on Sunday.

St. Louis made the switch to Case Keenum at quarterback in an effort to boost the offense, but he went down with a concussion in his first start at Baltimore on Nov. 22 and still is in the concussion protocol. ”He’s feeling better, feeling good, but he’s not completely cleared,” Rams coach Jeff Fisher told reporters. “We’re just evaluating him. All the tests with the neurologists, things are OK, but it’s just about him feeling 100 percent.” The Cardinals have no issues at quarterback with Carson Palmer, who enters the week third in the NFL in passing yards (3,337) and second in touchdowns (27). Palmer could be under even more pressure with running backs Chris Johnson (leg) and Andre Ellington (toe) sidelined.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Cardinals -6. O/U: 43

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (9-2): Arizona owns a three-game lead in the NFC West and a one-game edge over Minnesota (8-3) for the No. 2 spot in the NFC behind undefeated Carolina. Rookie running back David Johnson is expected to take over for Chris Johnson and Ellington as the team’s top option in the backfield, and the team doesn’t expect much drop off. “I think running back is one of the easier ones (to replace),” coach Bruce Arians told reporters. “Now it’s different to replace Adrian Peterson, or a couple of guys like that. Chris was having a heck of a year, but David, given those same number of touches, I don’t think would be far behind that.”

ABOUT THE RAMS (4-7): St. Louis will turn back to Nick Foles at quarterback and hope Keenum is well enough to serve as the backup on Sunday. Foles lost the job while managing two TD passes and five interceptions in five games and picked up right where he left off with no TDs and three INTs while replacing Keenum in a 31-7 loss at Cincinnati last week. Foles’ best performance of the season came in Week 4 at Arizona, when he went 16-of-24 for 171 yards, three TDs and no picks in a 24-22 victory.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Cardinals WRs Larry Fitzgerald (ankle) and John Brown (hamstring) are questionable while Michael Floyd (hamstring) is probable.

2. St. Louis RB Todd Gurley ran for 106 of his 146 yards in the fourth quarter of the Week 4 meeting.

3. Palmer needs three TD passes to tie Kurt Warner’s franchise record of 30.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 40, Rams 13