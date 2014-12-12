Cardinals lose another QB but keep winning

ST. LOUIS -- Few teams would want to have the Arizona Cardinals’ growing injury list.

Every team would love to have their record.

In spite of losing another quarterback, Arizona won a franchise-record 11th game Thursday night as placekicker Chandler Catanzaro booted four field goals and its defense stymied the St. Louis Rams in a 12-6 win at the Edward Jones Dome.

Arizona (11-3) has the NFL’s best record despite a season-ending ACL injury to quarterback Carson Palmer on Nov. 9 -- coincidentally, against St. Louis -- and a spate of other injuries to key players.

Palmer’s backup, Drew Stanton, left Thursday’s game in the third quarter with a right knee injury after being sacked by defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Third-stringer Ryan Lindley played the last quarter and a half, avoiding the killing error and letting the defense play a starring role.

“One of the best wins I’ve ever been around,” Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said. “Our guys don’t blink. We know we’re going to play for 60 minutes, and we know someone is going to make a play.”

Catanzaro converted field goals of 23, 44, 51 and 46 yards. Aided by a field-position advantage -- the Rams’ average drive started at their 20 -- Arizona allowed just 280 total yards and 13 first downs.

“This team is resilient,” said Cardinals defensive tackle Frostee Rucker, who had three tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble. “All the bumps and bruises we have are unheard of, but it doesn’t matter what comes our way. We play hard and together.”

The Cardinals upped their NFC West lead to 1 1/2 games over Seattle, which visits Arizona on Dec. 21. With a win -- likely with Lindley at quarterback -- Arizona would wrap up the division title. The Cardinals would clinch a playoff spot Sunday if the Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles game does not end in a tie.

Rookie Logan Thomas was listed on the depth chart as the second-string quarterback behind Stanton, but Arians never hesitated to wave in Lindley, who was signed off the San Diego Chargers’ practice squad after Palmer’s injury.

Lindley spent the last two seasons with Arizona, starting four games in 2012.

“It wasn’t the time to put Logan out there,” Arians said. “Logan’s going to be a good one, but Ryan’s played in this stadium against this team before. We don’t feel like we have to scale anything back with Ryan.”

Lindley completed four of 10 passes for 30 yards, spending most of his time handing off to running backs Kerwynn Williams and Stepfan Taylor. Williams rushed for a game-high 75 yards on 15 carries, while the powerful Taylor added 61 yards on 14 attempts.

Coming off consecutive shutout wins against the Oakland Raiders and Washington Redskins, St. Louis (6-8) didn’t allow a touchdown for the third straight game, but it also didn’t make a first down for more than 20 minutes of the second half. The Rams’ only points came off 24- and 19-yard field goals by kicker Greg Zuerlein.

The Rams’ frustration grew as the night went on. Tight end Jared Cook expressed it in a pointed postgame interview.

“We were outplayed and outcoached,” Cook said. “It was a bad display of football on our part.”

St. Louis quarterback Shaun Hill completed 20 of 39 passes for 229 yards. He was intercepted on a last-play Hail Mary at the Arizona 30 by cornerback Patrick Peterson. Hill’s fourth-and-3 pass with 1:23 remaining was batted down by blitzing cornerback Jerraud Powers.

Rookie running back Tre Mason managed only 33 yards on 13 rushes for St. Louis, losing a fumble late in the first quarter at the Rams’ 27 to set up Catanzaro’s first field goal. The Rams finished 4-for-15 on third down.

“We held them to field goals,” Cardinals linebacker Larry Foote said. “That was huge. We knew they were a hot team coming in here.”

Arizona produced just 274 total yards and went 5-for-17 on third down. Stanton completed 12 of 20 passes for 109 yards before exiting.

NOTES: Arizona CB Antonio Cromartie (ankle) and LT Jared Veldheer (ankle) were both active, but RG Paul Fanaika (ankle) was inactive, replaced by LG Ted Larsen. Jonathan Cooper, who backs up Larsen, got the start at left guard. ... St. Louis DE Chris Long (ankle) was active after a full practice Wednesday. ... The Rams entered the game with 34 sacks in their last eight games, tops in the NFL. They managed just one sack, by DT Aaron Donald, against the Cardinals.