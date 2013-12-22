Preview: Cardinals at Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks go after their 15th consecutive home victory, one that would allow them to clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs, when they host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Seattle hasn’t lost on its turf since late in the 2011 season and has won its six home games this season by an average of 18.7 points. Arizona has won six of its last seven games and needs to upset the Seahawks to legitimately keep its playoff hopes alive.

Seattle defeated the Cardinals 34-22 in Arizona on Oct. 17 in a contest in which the Seahawks sacked Carson Palmer seven times and forced him to throw two interceptions. Seattle leads the NFL with 22 interceptions after picking off Eli Manning five times last Sunday in a 23-0 win and cornerback Richard Sherman shares the lead among individuals with six. The Cardinals have excelled at putting up points over the last seven games – averaging 29.9 during the stretch – and will need to be in top form against a Seattle unit that leads the league in both scoring defense (14.6) and total defense (279.5).

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Seahawks -10. O/U: 43.

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (9-5): Receiver Larry Fitzgerald has played in 104 consecutive games but that streak could be coming to an end after he suffered a concussion in last week’s overtime victory over Tennessee. Fitzgerald hadn’t cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol by midweek and it remains to be seen if the wideout with 73 receptions and 10 touchdowns does prior to kickoff. “He’s following the protocol, and I think exercise is the next step,” coach Bruce Arians told reporters. “He’s fine so far with what he’s been doing.” Arizona’s defense ranks seventh in total defense (322.3) and eighth in scoring defense (20.8), and veteran linebacker John Abraham is having a standout campaign with 11.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (12-2): Marshawn Lynch is over 1,000 yards for the third straight season and fifth time in his career and rushed for a solid 91 yards in the first meeting with the Cardinals. Arizona leads the NFL in rushing defense (83.2) so yards could be tough to come by in the rematch with the Cardinals, who desperately need a victory. “Like I said when I started playing ball, if I have zero yards in a win, I could take that,” said Lynch, who ranks sixth in the NFL with 1,089 yards. “Because at the end of the day, that’s what it’s about.” Quarterback Russell Wilson (24 touchdowns) and a team that ranks second in the NFL with a plus-16 in takeaways complements Lynch’s hard-charging style.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Seahawks forced eight turnovers while trouncing the Cardinals 58-0 in last season’s meeting in Seattle.

2. Cardinals WR Michael Floyd’s last 24 receptions have all gone for first downs.

3. Seattle CB Brandon Browner was suspended indefinitely this week for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

PREDICTION: Seahawks 33, Cardinals 20