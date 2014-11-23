Preview: Cardinals at Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals are off to their best start since 1948 and look to stretch their winning streak to seven games when they visit the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Cardinals’ torrid play has given them a three-game edge in the NFC West over the Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers and they notched a road victory in the Pacific Northwest last season to end Seattle’s 14-game home winning streak. Seattle has won 21 of its last 23 home games, including playoffs.

The Seahawks’ chances of overtaking Arizona will take a big hit if they don’t knock off the Cardinals and each of the players know it. “I believe we can still win the division, but it all starts with this week,” linebacker K.J. Wright told reporters. “We’ve got to have this one. This is a must-have for us.” Seattle might be the defending Super Bowl champion but Arizona isn’t acting intimidated as it wants to establish itself as the top team in the NFC. “The belief system that everything we’re doing is working solidified itself up there last year,” Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said in reference to last season’s win in Seattle. “You have to build that camaraderie and what it takes as a team.”

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Seahawks –6.5. O/U: 41.5.

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (9-1): Quarterback Drew Stanton is 3-1 as a starter this season and he passed for a career-best 306 yards in a victory over Detroit last week. Receiver Larry Fitzgerald is questionable after spraining a knee ligament against the Lions and Arians doesn’t expect to know if he will have the standout until closer to game time. “It is a little bit iffy because he’s a little bit sorer than I thought he would be,” Arians said. “We knew he would be. Hopefully it will loosen up as the week goes on.” The defense is third in NFL in scoring (17.6) with strong-side linebacker Alex Okafor (team-best five sacks) among the players having solid seasons.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (6-4): Quarterback Russell Wilson has been spotty as a passer – throwing for fewer than 200 yards in five of the last six games – but solid as runner with 571 yards and an impressive 7.7 average. Wilson has topped 100 yards rushing on three occasions as his ability to both run off called plays for him and to scramble have led to numerous big gains. There is a lot of speculation that running back Marshawn Lynch might not be with Seattle next season but he’s excelling at the moment with 813 yards and a league-high nine rushing scores. The defense will get a boost by the return of middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, who missed the past five games with a toe injury.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Cardinals have won nine of the past 15 meetings.

2. Arizona hasn’t allowed a 100-yard rusher in the last 20 games.

3. Seahawks C Max Unger (ankle) will be sidelined three to four weeks after being injured against Kansas City last Sunday.

PREDICTION: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 20