Preview: Cardinals at Seahawks

Pete Carroll certainly is no stranger to Carson Palmer, having coached the strong-armed quarterback during his 2002 Heisman Trophy-winning campaign at Southern California. The Seahawks coach didn’t have to plan against Palmer last season due to the latter’s torn ACL, but will get quite the look on Sunday when the Arizona Cardinals pay a visit to Seattle.

“Carson is playing phenomenal football,” Carroll told reporters. “He looks as good as he’s ever looked. He’s in great command of the offense. I think it’s really the best I’ve ever seen him in all the years he’s been out there playing.” The 35-year-old Palmer has thrown an NFC-best 20 touchdowns - including four as the Cardinals won their second straight contest with a 34-20 victory over Cleveland on Nov. 1. Like Arizona, the Seahawks have won two in a row heading into last week’s bye - and a victory on Sunday would move them within one game of the NFC West-leading Cardinals.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC. LINE: Seahawks -3. O/U: 45

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (6-2): Veteran running back Chris Johnson has found his niche in the desert by rushing for 676 yards, which is 13 more than last season with the New York Jets. The NFL’s third-leading rusher, Johnson has scampered for more than 100 yards in back-to-back contests and four of his last six outings while his 4.8 yards per carry is his most since his 2,006-yard season in 2009. Veteran wideout Larry Fitzgerald hauled in nine receptions last week for the second time in 2015, and his seven touchdown catches are second only to Cincinnati tight end Tyler Eifert.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (4-4): Although his 3.64 yards per carry this season isn’t impressive by any means, Marshawn Lynch rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries in Seattle’s 35-6 rout of Arizona on Dec. 21. Russell Wilson rushed for a score and threw for two others in that contest as Seattle amassed a franchise-record 596 yards. Wilson has been held in check for the most part this season, throwing just one touchdown pass in all but one contest while eclipsing 260 passing yards on just one occasion.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Arizona WR John Brown (hamstring) remained limited in practice on Thursday, but expects to play after sitting out versus Cleveland.

2. Seattle TE Jimmy Graham has eclipsed 100 yards receiving in just one game this season.

3. Although his wife is due to give birth next week, Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson told reporters that he would not miss Sunday’s game should the stork arrive this weekend.

PREDICTION: Seahawks 20, Cardinals 17