Cardinals 17, Seahawks 10
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
December 23, 2013

Cardinals 17, Seahawks 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Cardinals 17, Seahawks 10: Carson Palmer threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Michael Floyd with 2:13 remaining as Arizona ended Seattle’s 14-game home winning streak.

Jay Feely kicked three field goals and the Cardinals (10-5) allowed just 192 yards while winning for the seventh time in eight games. Palmer matched a career worst with four interceptions but came up with a solid throw to Floyd down the left sideline and Rashard Mendenhall ran in the two-point conversion as Arizona kept its playoff hopes alive.

Russell Wilson was just 11-of-27 passing for 108 yards as the Seahawks (12-3) were limited to nine first downs while posting a season-low point total. Wilson was intercepted by Arizona’s Karlos Dansby with 1:56 remaining on a play in which the ball was ruled to have caromed off the forearm of diving Seattle receiver Doug Baldwin and a replay review upheld the call.

Feely booted a tiebreaking 46-yard field goal with 27 seconds left in the third quarter and tacked on a 25-yarder with 10:39 to play in the contest. Seattle then drove 61 yards on six plays with Wilson finding Zach Miller wide open in the left corner of the end zone for an 11-yard score to give the Seahawks a 10-9 edge with 7:26 to go.

Palmer threw three interceptions in a first half that ended in a 3-3 tie. A late goal-line stand by the Cardinals was a success when Seattle’s Steven Hausckha clanked a 24-yard field goal off the left upright 12 seconds before the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona LB Daryl Washington blocked Hauschka’s point-after attempt following Miller’s touchdown catch but the Cardinals were called for an illegal formation for lining up over the center and Hauschka made the second try to give Seattle a one-point lead. … Seattle CB Richard Sherman’s two interceptions lifted his season total to an NFL-leading eight. … Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald played despite suffering a concussion last Sunday but was largely ineffective with three receptions for 18 yards.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
