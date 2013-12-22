Cardinals 17, Seahawks 10: Carson Palmer threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Michael Floyd with 2:13 remaining as Arizona ended Seattle’s 14-game home winning streak.

Jay Feely kicked three field goals and the Cardinals (10-5) allowed just 192 yards while winning for the seventh time in eight games. Palmer matched a career worst with four interceptions but came up with a solid throw to Floyd down the left sideline and Rashard Mendenhall ran in the two-point conversion as Arizona kept its playoff hopes alive.

Russell Wilson was just 11-of-27 passing for 108 yards as the Seahawks (12-3) were limited to nine first downs while posting a season-low point total. Wilson was intercepted by Arizona’s Karlos Dansby with 1:56 remaining on a play in which the ball was ruled to have caromed off the forearm of diving Seattle receiver Doug Baldwin and a replay review upheld the call.

Feely booted a tiebreaking 46-yard field goal with 27 seconds left in the third quarter and tacked on a 25-yarder with 10:39 to play in the contest. Seattle then drove 61 yards on six plays with Wilson finding Zach Miller wide open in the left corner of the end zone for an 11-yard score to give the Seahawks a 10-9 edge with 7:26 to go.

Palmer threw three interceptions in a first half that ended in a 3-3 tie. A late goal-line stand by the Cardinals was a success when Seattle’s Steven Hausckha clanked a 24-yard field goal off the left upright 12 seconds before the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona LB Daryl Washington blocked Hauschka’s point-after attempt following Miller’s touchdown catch but the Cardinals were called for an illegal formation for lining up over the center and Hauschka made the second try to give Seattle a one-point lead. … Seattle CB Richard Sherman’s two interceptions lifted his season total to an NFL-leading eight. … Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald played despite suffering a concussion last Sunday but was largely ineffective with three receptions for 18 yards.