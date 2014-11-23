Seahawks 19, Cardinals 3: Cooper Helfet scored the game’s lone touchdown and Steven Hauschka kicked four field goals as host Seattle ended Arizona’s six-game winning streak.

Russell Wilson passed for 211 yards and one score and rushed for 73 yards as the Seahawks (7-4) won for the fourth time in five games. Cliff Avril had two sacks as Seattle limited the Cardinals (9-2) to 204 total yards.

Calais Campbell had three of Arizona’s seven sacks but Drew Stanton couldn’t get the ball in the end zone while going 14-of-26 for 149 yards and one interception. Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald (knee) was held out to end a streak of 110 straight starts dating to the 2007 season.

The Seahawks blanked Arizona in the second half and held a 12-3 lead after Hauschka’s 40-yard field with 8:34 left in the third quarter. Helfet caught the pass from Wilson later in the period and snuck the ball in at the pylon to complete a 20-yard TD play.

Seattle had a 9-3 halftime lead on three field goals by Hauschka (27, 32 and 52 yards) despite Wilson being sacked five times. Arizona’s only points came on Chandler Catanzaro’s 23-yard field goal with 14 seconds left in the half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Seattle’s DeShawn Shead blocked the punt of Arizona’s Drew Butler to set up Hauschka’s fourth field goal. … Cardinals DE Tommy Kelly blocked a field-goal attempt by Hauschka in the second quarter. … Seahawks MLB Bobby Wagner (toe) had eight tackles in his return after missing five games.