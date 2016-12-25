Catanzaro, Johnson help Cardinals edge Seahawks

SEATTLE -- David Johnson rushed for 95 yards and scored three touchdowns, and Arizona kicker Chandler Catanzaro nailed a 43-yard field goal as time expired to lift the struggling Cardinals to a 34-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday afternoon.

All three of Johnson's touchdowns came on 1-yard runs, the final two of which came in the fourth quarter as Arizona (6-8-1) survived Seattle's late comeback.

The Seahawks came all the way back from an 11-point, fourth-quarter deficit to tie the score at 31 on Paul Richardson's 5-yard touchdown reception with 1:00 remaining in regulation. But Seattle kicker Steven Hauschka missed the extra point, a potential game-winner, and Catanzaro delivered on the game's final play.

After Arizona quarterback Carson Palmer hit receiver Larry Fitzgerald on an eight-yard pass play with 21 seconds remaining and the Cardinals out of timeouts, the kicking unit ran onto the field, snapped the ball with two seconds left, and Catanzaro's field goal went through as time expired.

Related Coverage Preview: Cardinals at Seahawks

Seattle (9-5-1) lost at home for the first time this season and now needs the Detroit Lions (9-5) to lose at least one of their final two games -- against the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers -- to earn a first-round playoff bye. The Seahawks have already won the NFC West and will host at least one postseason game, but Saturday's loss exposed a few flaws.

Arizona had 370 yards of offense against a Seattle defense that hasn't been the same since Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas went down with a season-ending injury three weeks ago. Palmer completed 16 of 26 passes for 284 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown strike to receiver J.J. Nelson.

The Cardinals overcame 13 receptions, 171 yards and a touchdown from Seattle wide receiver Doug Baldwin. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson completed 29 of 45 passes for 350 yards and four touchdowns, but Seattle was held to 78 rushing yards on an afternoon when starting running back Thomas Rawls suffered a shoulder injury.

Wilson's biggest throw came on a 5-yard pass to a wide-open Richardson with one minute remaining, tying the score at 31 before Hauschka's crucial miss. Arizona went 26 yards over four plays and 35 seconds on its final drive, setting up the game-winning field goal.

Johnson set the Arizona franchise record for rushing touchdowns in a season. He now has 16 rushing touchdowns, breaking the previous Cardinals mark of 14 (John David Crow, 1962).

Johnson's second 1-yard touchdown run of the game gave Arizona a 21-10 lead with 13:32 remaining, but Seattle responded with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with a Baldwin touchdown reception. A successful two-point conversion pulled the Seahawks to within 21-18 with 8:49 remaining.

Just as quickly, the Cardinals bounced back with a couple of big plays to get the touchdown back on another 1-yard Johnson run. Johnson broke a 33-yard run, then speedy receiver Nelson beat Richard Sherman for a 41-yard reception that put the ball at the Seattle 1-yard line. Two plays later, Johnson burst into the end zone for his third touchdown of the game and a 28-18 lead with 6:47 remaining.

Catanzaro added a 42-yard field goal with 4:11 remaining, opening up a 31-18 lead, but Seattle responded with a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:22. Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to pull Seattle to within 31-25 with 2:48 left.

Arizona's next drive used up only 17 seconds of clock, and the Seahawks drove down the field for the tying score.

NOTES: The Cardinals placed S Tyrann Mathieu on injured reserve Friday, leaving D.J. Swearinger to make his 11th start of the season. ... Arizona lost S Tony Jefferson to a knee injury early in the first quarter, leaving CB Harlan Miller to serve as free safety. Miller, a rookie sixth-round pick, was making his NFL debut after being promoted from the practice squad earlier in the week. ... The last time these two teams played, it resulted in a 6-6 tie. ... Seattle S Kam Chancellor (ankle) missed parts of the second and third quarters Saturday but was able to finish the game. Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls (shoulder) came out of the game late in the first half and did not return.