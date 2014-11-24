Seahawks smother Stanton, Cardinals, 19-3

SEATTLE -- The road to Glendale was beginning to look like it might go through Glendale, but the Seattle Seahawks put that talk on hold with a 19-3 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The Seahawks overcame seven sacks and a quiet day from running back Marshawn Lynch to keep the NFC West race alive with the win.

Seattle (7-4) moved to within two games of the division-leading Cardinals, the host team for the upcoming Super Bowl.

“We played a great game today, but we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves,” Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett said after the loss. “It’s really crunch time now. We put ourselves in a hole, so this is an important time for us.”

Arizona (9-2) had just 204 total yards while having its six-game winning streak snapped.

“We were unable to make plays offensively all day,” Arizona coach Bruce Arians said.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson completed 17 of 22 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown, while kicker Steven Hauschka made good on 4 of 5 field-goal attempts. Wilson added a team-high 73 rushing yards but was also sacked a season-high seven times.

Arizona defensive lineman Calais Campbell had three sacks, all of which came before halftime.

Lynch was held to just 39 rushing yards on 15 carries on an afternoon when he missed action with a sore back. It marked his lowest total since San Diego held Lynch to 36 rushing yards in a Week 2 win over the Seahawks.

The Seahawks took control of a game made up of field goals when tight end Cooper Helfelt scored the game’s first touchdown on a 20-yard pass from Wilson in the final minute of the third quarter. The touchdown gave Seattle a 19-3 lead.

Arizona quarterback Drew Stanton struggled in his second start since Carson Palmer suffered a season-ending injury. Stanton completed 14 of 26 passes for 149 yards and an interception, then limped off the field midway through the fourth quarter with an apparent ankle injury and watched Seattle’s offense run out the clock. Rookie Logan Thomas was warming up on the sideline while the Seahawks closed out the game with a long drive that led to two kneel-downs inside the Arizona 5-yard line.

“He’ll be fine,” Arians said of Stanton.

Three Hauschka field goals gave the Seahawks a 9-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Arizona finally got on the board when kicker Chandler Catanzaro kicked a 23-yard field goal with 14 seconds left before halftime, pulling the Cardinals within 9-3.

Catanzaro’s field goal came one play after Arizona wide receiver John Brown dropped an easy touchdown pass in the end zone.

Lynch was limited by a sore back in the first half, keeping him off the field for a long stretch. Lynch had just 14 yards on seven carries at halftime. After the game, he said very little about his health; Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Lynch was also sick.

The Cardinals looked to get some momentum early in the third quarter, but a substitution error led to a blocked punt when only 10 Arizona players were on the field. Seattle’s DeShawn Shead went through untouched and blocked the punt, leaving him with a fat lip when Arizona kicker Drew Butler caught him on his follow-through.

The result was Hauschka’s fourth field goal and a 12-3 Seattle lead midway through the third quarter. On the Seahawks’ next possession, Helfet scored to put the game out of reach.

“That blocked punt was the turning point,” Arians said. “... Everything was self-inflicted. Give them credit -- (Seattle) is a good football team -- but we were self-inflicting a lot.”

The Seahawks found a way to get back into the division race with the win, adding even more intrigue to Thursday night’s game at San Francisco.

“You know it’s going to be a battle down to the wire, just like always,” Wilson said, “and we’re looking forward to it.”

NOTES: Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald (knee) had his streak of 110 consecutive games snapped when he was inactive. “He couldn’t run,” coach Bruce Arians said. Fitzgerald, who hadn’t missed a game since 2007, was nursing a sore knee all week and was listed as questionable before the game. ... Arizona was the only visiting team to win at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field last season. ... The Cardinals had five sacks at halftime, with DE Calais Campbell collecting three of them. ... Several Seattle players were protesting the recent $100,000 fine given to RB Marshawn Lynch by keeping their post-game interviews to just a word or two. Lynch himself never said more than three words to answer any question, typically using “maybe” or “I don’t know” as responses. CB Richard Sherman was only slightly more talkative, then said after reporters began to scatter: “That’s how it’s going to be every week after Marshawn got fined.”