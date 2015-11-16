Cards blow lead, bounce back to top Seahawks

SEATTLE -- After Arizona lost fumbles on back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter, both of them leading to touchdowns and erasing the Cardinals’ once-solid lead, Carson Palmer could be forgiven for feeling discouraged.

Instead, the Cardinals quarterback turned the tide, leading Arizona to touchdowns on the team’s next two drives and guiding the Cardinals to a 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.

“You’re playing in this environment against a great pass rush,” Palmer said. “It’s an all-day job against those guys. They’re going to make plays, they’re going to get theirs, and they did. We overcame the plays that they made.”

Palmer finished with 363 yards on 29-of-48 passing, throwing three touchdown passes and an interception. Arizona running back Andre Ellington rushed for a 48-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

The Seahawks took a 29-25 lead after linebacker Bobby Wagner returned Palmer’s second fumble 22 yards for a touchdown with 13 minutes to play.

Palmer came right out and gave the Cardinals the lead back with his third touchdown pass, a 14-yard strike over the middle to tight end Jermaine Gresham with 8:41 left. Arizona moved in front, 32-29.

After the Cardinals forced the Seahawks to punt, Ellington found room along the left sideline for his 48-yard scoring run with 1:58 to play, essentially ending Seattle’s chances and leading to celebrations along the sideline. Backup quarterback Drew Stanton was caught by the television cameras dancing down the sideline in celebration as Ellington ran for the end zone.

“To come in here and win in this fashion, to have a lead, lose a lead, come back and take it -- finish the game with that run and see Drew Stanton’s celebration, it makes it all worth it,” Palmer said.

Arizona (7-2) is now comfortably in front in the NFC West, three games ahead of Seattle (4-5) and the St. Louis Rams (4-5).

Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd made seven catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns, giving him four consecutive games with a receiving touchdown. Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald led Arizona with 130 receiving yards on 10 catches.

“It was great to be able to come here and get a win,” Fitzgerald said. “Our confidence didn’t waver.”

The Cardinals opened up a 19-0 advantage in the second quarter and led 22-7 at halftime. The teams traded field goals to open the second half before the Seahawks went into serious comeback mode.

Quarterback Russell Wilson hit wide receiver Doug Baldwin (seven catches, 134 yards) for a 32-yard touchdown pass with 4:52 left in the third quarter to cut Arizona’s lead to 25-17, and Seattle’s defense took it from there.

“We felt like we had a chance, even though we didn’t play good football in the first half,” said Wilson, who finished 14 of 32 for 240 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception. “We fought back, which is key. The resilience is there.”

On the first play of the fourth quarter, defensive end Cliff Avril sacked Palmer and forced a fumble. Linebacker K.J. Wright picked it up and rolled into the end zone.

On review, it was determined Wright was down before scoring, but running back Marshawn Lynch had no problem running it in for a 3-yard touchdown on the next play. Seattle’s two-point conversion attempt was incomplete, leaving the Seahawks down 25-23.

A few plays later, the Seattle defense struck again. This time it was Wright who got to Palmer and knocked the ball away, and Wagner picked it up and ran it to the end zone. Again Seattle couldn’t pick up the two-point conversion, but the play gave the Seahawks a 29-25 lead.

“There’s always room for improvement, but scoring on defense is always good,” Avril said.

The Seahawks got a 46-yard field goal from kicker Stephen Hauschka with 1:03 left, but the Cardinals recovered the onside kick to end it.

Arizona started the scoring on kicker Chandler Catanzaro’s 33-yard field goal. Less than a minute later, Arizona added a safety. Wilson fumbled after running into left tackle Russell Okung as he tried to avoid the rush. The ball bounced into the end zone where Wilson recovered, but the damage was done with a 12-yard loss and the safety.

The Cardinals added a pair of long touchdown passes from Palmer to Floyd. The first came on a 27-yard pass to the deep right corner. The second was a 35-yarder down the left sideline. On that play, Floyd was first ruled down at the one before replay determined the ball crossed the goal line before he went out-of-bounds.

The Seahawks finished the first half with 89 total yards, and 80 of them came on the final drive. Wilson led the team to its first score, a 1-yard run by fullback Will Tukuafu with 1:52 left.

There was a scary moment in the second quarter as Arizona guard Mike Iupati was taken from the game in an ambulance after sustaining a neck injury. Iupati stayed down on the turf after blocking Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor on a running play with 9:16 left in the half.

Replays showed Iupati lowering his head on the block and Chancellor hitting Iupati’s helmet with his shoulder.

According to the Cardinals, Iupati had feeling in all extremities, and a CT scan and MRI exam were normal. Iupati was released from the hospital late in the game and was expected to return home with the team.

NOTES: Seattle RB Marshawn Lynch produced 42 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. He was listed as questionable leading up to the game with an abdominal injury. ... C Drew Nowak, who started seven of the Seahawks’ first eight games, was inactive. Patrick Lewis started at center. ... Seattle WR Paul Richardson, making his season debut, had a 40-yard catch before leaving in the first half with a hamstring injury. ... Arizona WR John Brown (hamstring) and C Lyle Sendlein (shoulder) both started after being listed as questionable.